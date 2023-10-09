Our football betting expert offers his Burton vs Cambridge predictions and betting tips, with the home side backed to win this evening in League 1.

Burton Albion were fancied by many for promotion at the outset for the season but made a poor start. They are now finding their way nicely and will fancy overcoming a visiting side who have not been convincing recently.

Burton are unbeaten in four league outings coming into this, while Cambridge United are without a win in five.

Burton vs Cambridge Betting Tips

Burton to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Burton to win and Under 2.5 goals @ 15/4 with bet365

Joe Powell Anytime Scorer @ 4/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Burton on the rise

Burton started the 2023/24 campaign with six defeats and two draws from their first eight matches in all competitions after being touted as promotion candidates.

It left them with a mountain to climb, but recent weeks have offered hope that things are beginning to turn.

They have scored the first goal in three of their last five games, winning three and drawing two of them, while they came from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 last Tuesday in a polished performance.

Getting off to a good start would see them a long way towards victory, as visitors Cambridge have only scored once in their last four away from home - and that came from the penalty spot.

It hasn't been all that much more impressive for Mark Bonner's side at home, as they found themselves conceding the opening goals inside 20 minutes against Barnsley and Port Vale recently.

Burton have the momentum and can get another three points at the Pirelli Stadium, continuing their recovery from a nightmare start to the season.

Burton vs Cambridge Tip 1: Burton to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Goals unlikely to flow

This doesn't shape up as a goal-fest in the making. Six of Burton Albion's last eight home league games have featured under 2.5 goals and they've only scored eight in ten in the league so far - only two sides in League 1 have scored fewer.

Heading into this weekend's fixtures, more than half of games in League 1 were returning a Both Team to Score 'No' outcome.

After an encouraging start, Cambridge are going in the opposite direction to their hosts. They ended up on the wrong side of a 4-0 loss against Barnsley last time and will be keen to keep this game tight.

That, allied to the fact Albion aren't free-scoring themselves, means a home win and Under 2.5 goals in the match looks a solid option at generous odds.

Burton vs Cambridge Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @2/1 with bet365

Powell proving a threat

Midfielder Joe Powell is providing most of Burton's ammunition right now. He's scored three goals in his last three appearances including a brace in the win over Wigan last time out.

Half of the battle is a willingness to shoot. Powell had nine shots in his last three games against Fleetwood, Reading and the Latics.

Burton's summer signing Cole Stockton has been on the treatment table, though he could return here.

For now, Powell looks the solid option for any Anytime Goalscorer punt, particularly as he was on penalty duties against the Latics too.

Burton vs Cambridge Tip 3: Joe Powell Anytime Scorer @ 4/1 with bet365