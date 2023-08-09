Burton v Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: Foxes tipped in EFL Cup first round clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Burton v Leicester betting tips and predictions ahead of their EFL Cup first-round clash.

Newly relegated Leicester are in action in the first round of the Carabao Cup this week as they take on the League 1 side Burton. The Foxes will be looking for a chance to regain their glory of years gone past and this marks an excellent opportunity to do so.

Burton vs Leicester Betting Tips

Foxes should flourish at the Pirelli

Leicester opened their Championship promotion push with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at home to Coventry and they are likely to follow up with a reasonably comfortable success away to League One Burton in the EFL Cup first round.

Foxes supporters had to sit through a roller-coaster ride at the weekend with their team having to recover from the shock of conceding the opening goal.

But those who travel to Staffordshire should be in for a more comfortable experience.

Leicester's backline was tested by the Sky Blues, who racked up 20 shots, six of which were on target.

It was far from a faultless performance and might have opened the door for some of Leicester's fringe players to stake a claim for more regular involvement.

Head coach Enzo Maresca is preparing to make wholesale changes and the players to benefit could include defenders James Justin, Harry Souttar and Timothy Castagne, who were unused substitutes at the weekend.

A second-string Leicester backline would still look strong and it could lay the foundation for a clean sheet and a fairly routine away win.

Burton, who lost 2-0 away to Blackpool on Saturday, have had the advantage of an extra day to prepare and might stick a lot closer to their first-choice line-up, but they face a huge step up in class and are likely to be found wanting.

Burton vs Leicester Tip 1: Leicester to win to nil @ 9/4 with bet365

Brewers look short of firepower

Burton struggled to make an offensive impact in Saturday's 2-0 loss away to Blackpool and their lack of firepower reduces the prospect of a high-scoring outcome when they take on Leicester at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers have been busy in the transfer market and fielded new signings Cole Stockton and Josh Gordon among their front three for the loss to Blackpool.

However, Stockton and Gordon struggled to influence the game and are unlikely to fare any better against a Leicester defence stocked with plenty of former Premier League players.

All of the scoring could be done by the Foxes, although it appears likely that the second-tier side may have to settle for a fairly low-scoring success.

Leicester have gone through a lot of change since relegation from the Premier League and it may take some time before they are seen in full flow.

Burton vs Leicester Tip 2: Under 3.5 goals @ 8/13 with bet365

Iheanacho can seize his chance

Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho were left out of Leicester's weekend starting line-up but both should get their chance to impress against the Brewers.

Iheanacho will have good memories of the Pirelli Stadium, having scored the first goal in a 3-1 EFL Cup round-of-16 success over Burton in October 2019, and he looks more likely to make an impact than Daka.

The Nigerian is into his seventh season with the Foxes and looks under pressure to perform after scoring five goals in 28 Premier League appearances last term.

However, Iheanacho should appreciate the easier task of facing League One opposition and he looks a decent value bet to get his name on the scoresheet.

Burton vs Leicester Tip 3: Kelechi Iheanacho to score at any time @ 13/10 with bet365