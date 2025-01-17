Burnley vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips: Turf Moor’s Tussle at the Top

Our football expert offers his Burnley vs Sunderland predictions and betting tips, ahead of Friday’s Championship clash, at 20:00 (17/1/2025).

The Championship promotion race is as tight as ever with just three points separating the league’s top four sides, making second-placed Burnley’s showdown with fourth-placed Sunderland at Turf Moor a humongous clash.

Burnley vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Zian Flemming anytime goalscorer @ 13/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Chris Rigg to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Top-four tussle to finish level

One look at Burnley’s sensational run of 14 games without a defeat will tell you exactly why they are favourites for this clash, with home advantage another reason to suggest they can exact revenge for their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

However, the Clarets do occasionally lack some cutting edge - just two of their last 20 league games have gone over 2.5 goals - and there is reason to believe Sunderland can earn a valuable point at Turf Moor.

Burnley have drawn three of their last four home matches while four of Sunderland’s last seven away games have also finished level.

The loan signing of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee will further boost the Black Cats’ chances in Lancashire and, with Regis Le Bris’ side having lost just two of their last 19 league matches and just two points between the pair, a sharing of the spoils looks likely on Friday.

Burnley vs Sunderland Tip 1: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Flemming fancied to net again

While goals may be at a premium at Turf Moor, with neither side likely to employ a gung-ho approach as both would be happy with a draw, the form of Zian Flemming marks him out as a likely scorer in a tetchy affair.

The Burnley forward took a while to settle in Lancashire following a summer move from Millwall, but has now found his feet, netting three goals in his last six Championship starts.

Flemming sent the Clarets into the fourth round of the FA Cup by coming off the bench to score a game-winning brace in extra-time against Reading last weekend and he can build on that against the Black Cats.

Burnley vs Sunderland Tip 2: Zian Flemming anytime goalscorer @ 13/5 with bet365

Rigg rates a solid card candidate

It is hard to be the standout youngster in a youthful squad, but Chris Rigg has impressed massively for Sunderland this season and the midfielder is fast emerging as one of the hottest talents in the Championship.

He is strong in a lot of areas but he also boasts an intangible desire to win which distinguishes the best youngsters from the crowd, as shown by his tendency to pick up cards.

Rigg has been booked six times in the Championship this term and was cautioned on his return from injury against Stoke last weekend, making him a prime card candidate against Burnley, who boast two of the league’s best midfielders in Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen.

Burnley vs Sunderland Tip 3: Chris Rigg to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365