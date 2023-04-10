Burnley vs Sheffield United Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Huge Championship Clash

Our betting expert offers his best Burnley vs Sheffield United betting predictions and tips for today's Sky Bet Championship clash.

Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League on Friday and they will now be aiming to take a giant step towards wrapping up the Championship title when they take on nearest challengers Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

It was a very Good Friday indeed for Vincent Kompany's Clarets, as they sealed an instant return to the top flight by claiming a 2-1 victory away at Middlesbrough and they will be keen to celebrate their promotion with a big performance in front of their home fans.

Sheff Utd are looking to join Burnley in the Premier League next season and a win at the champions-elect would move Paul Heckingbottom's side a step closer to fulfilling that ambition.

Burnley vs Sheffield United Betting Predictions:

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Sheff Utd to win @ 5/2 with bet365 Anel Ahmedhodzic to be booked @13/8 with bet365 Over 2.5 goals in the match @ 1/1 with bet365

Blades facing league leaders at right time

On the face of it, backing against runaway league leaders Burnley may seem strange, given they have only lost two of their 39 Championship matches to date this term and are unbeaten in the division on home soil.

However, one of those defeats was to Sheff Utd in the reverse meeting at Bramall Lane back on November 5, with the Blades producing plenty of fireworks that day as they sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.

Heckingbottom's side have actually won their last two meetings with Burnley and they come into this match in good form, having triumphed in each of their last four matches across all competitions, as well as recording three away victories on the spin in the Championship.

The Blades could also be facing their high-flying opponents at a good time, as Burnley may take their eye off the ball after sealing promotion less than 72 hours prior to this game getting underway.

If the Clarets do drop their levels, even by just a few percent, then the door could well be opened for the visitors to claim the spoils.

Burnley vs Sheff Utd Bet 1: Sheff Utd to win @ 5/2 with bet365

Ahmedhodzic no stranger to referee's notebook

It is fair to say Sheff Utd defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is one of the more combative players in the Championship this season, as he has picked up a team-high 12 yellow cards from just 30 appearances in the second tier during 2022-23.

Only Reading's Andy Yiadom has been cautioned more times in the division than Ahmedhodzic - with the Royals player having picked up 13 yellows, but he has reached that tally having played five more games than the Bosnian.

Ahmedhodzic's most recent yellow card came in Sheff Utd's 1-0 victory over Wigan on Good Friday and it would be no surprise to see the 24-year-old pick up another caution at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Sheff Utd Bet 2: Anel Ahmedhodzic to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365

Goals on the cards at Turf Moor

Given these two sides were involved in a seven-goal thriller when they last met, it would not be a shock to see, at the very least, three goals scored on Monday.

Burnley are the leading scorers in the Championship so far this season with 76 goals, while only the Clarets and Middlesbrough have found the back of the net more times in the division than Sheff Utd (60).

In there 20 home league games to date this term, Burnley have only failed to score once, while the Blades have netted in 10 of their last 12 Championship fixtures on the road - goals should certainly be on the agenda in this one

Burnley vs Sheff Utd Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals in the match @ 1/1 with bet365