Burnley vs Middlesbrough Predictions and Betting Tips: Clarets set to extend fine winning run

Our football expert offers his Burnley vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips for televised Championship clash at 8pm on Friday (06/12/2024)

Burnley are on a roll with four successive wins moving them up to second in the Championship ahead of a big Friday night showdown at Turf Moor against Middlesbrough.

Fifth-placed Boro are also in the promotion mix and approach the trip to Lancashire in high spirits, having won four of their last five games.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Burnley to win and both teams to score @ 4/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 1.5 Burnley goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Ben Doak over 1.5 shots @ 11/10 with bet365

More joy for Clarets but clean sheet run to end

Burnley’s four-game winning run in the Championship is impressive enough but the fact the Clarets have beaten Swansea and Coventry at home and Bristol City and Stoke away without conceding a single goal will have made their promotion rivals even more worried.

Scott Parker’s team have now scored six goals without reply and they entertain fifth-placed Middlesbrough aiming to continue their fine form.

Burnley are unbeaten at Turf Moor this season, winning five times and drawing the other three, and look set to battle it out with current leaders Sheffield United, third-placed Leeds and Sunderland, who are fourth, for automatic promotion.

Boro will hope to be involved in that conversation, too, as Michael Carrick’s men are only six points adrift of Friday’s opponents.

The visitors have been scoring plenty of goals lately, with 21 in their last seven games, a spell which includes a 4-1 victory at QPR, a 5-1 home win over Luton and a 6-2 rout of Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Burnley have proved how good they are defensively but if any side in the Championship can halt their run of clean sheets then surely it’s free-scoring Boro, who are the second-highest scorers in the Championship with 32 goals in 18 games.

Middlesbrough look good enough to test the Clarets at Turf Moor but preventing another Clarets victory may prove beyond them.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Burnley to win and both teams to score @ 4/1 with bet365.

Boro set to force Clarets to attack

Burnley’s recent wins have come about thanks largely to some solid second-half performances rather than displays of all-out domination, with five of their last six goals scored after the break.

After starting the campaign with back-to-back big wins over Luton and Cardiff, when they triumphed 4-1 and 5-0, Burnley have not scored more than two goals in any of their subsequent Championship outings.

However, Parker’s side may need to be prepared to outscore their attack-minded opponents on Friday in order to secure another important win.

With Boro expected to get on the scoresheet at Turf Moor, Burnley will therefore need to bag at least two goals to earn three points.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Over 1.5 Burnley goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Dangerous Doak can impress again

Ben Doak has been earning rave reviews for his performances for both Boro and Scotland this season and the young winger, who is on loan from Liverpool, should be a big threat at Turf Moor.

The 19-year-old has managed only one Championship goal but he has contributed five assists and regularly gets into good shooting positions.

Doak has had 19 shots for Boro this season, including three in last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Hull, so he looks decent value at 11/10 to have at least two on Friday.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Ben Doak over 1.5 shots @ 11/10 with bet365