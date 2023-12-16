Burnley vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Toffees Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Everton predictions and betting tips for Saturday's 17:30 Premier League showdown at Turf Moor.

Everton boss Sean Dyche returns to the familiar surroundings of Turf Moor this weekend as his Toffees side make the trip to face his former club Burnley, on a three game winning streak.

Burnley vs Everton Betting Tips

Everton to win to nil @ 5/2 with bet365

Over 2.5 Everton goals @ 4/1 with bet365

Dwight McNeil anytime goalscorer @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Merseyside outfit have enjoyed a dramatic upturn in fortunes and the 10-point deduction handed down to them by the Premier League appears to have only served to galvanise the Toffees.

Everton head to Lancashire following wins over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Chelsea, and Dyche will be seeking a fourth straight league success at the home of his former employers.

Toffees can shut out Clarets

With just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions, Everton are heading into the festive period in excellent heart.

Were it not for their 10-point deduction the Toffees would be tenth in the top-flight standings and well clear of any relegation danger.

Everton have won their last three league games without conceding and Dyche will have taken a great deal of satisfaction from the excellent defensive performances his side have put in recently.

Burnley, meanwhile, have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions and have largely struggled with the step up from the Championship.

Having already beaten Burnley in the Carabao Cup at Goodison last month, Everton look well capable of repeating the feat in Lancashire and with a clean sheet to boot.

Burnley vs Everton Tip 1: Everton to win to nil @ 5/2 with bet365

Toffees' forwards could prosper

In what could well be a one-sided affair, Everton's forwards could fill their boots at Turf Moor.

The Toffees were 3-0 winners over Burnley in the Carabao Cup earlier this season in a game which continued a trend of high-scoring matches between the two sides.

A bet on over 2.5 goals has obliged in the pair's last four meetings, and it would not be a surprise if Everton were to surpass that mark on their own at Turf Moor with confidence in the Toffees' camp sure to be high.

Burnley vs Everton Tip 2: Over 2.5 Everton goals @ 4/1 with bet365

McNeil can haunt former club

Dwight McNeil brought plenty of joy to Burnley supporters during his time at Turf Moor but the former Claret may come back to haunt his former club on Saturday.

McNeil has found his stride during the Toffees' recent run of success and has scored in the wins over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

At 9/2, the in-form winger looks a decent price to net his third Premier League goal of the season against his former club.

Burnley vs Everton Tip 3: Dwight McNeil anytime goalscorer @ 9/2 with bet365