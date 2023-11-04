Burnley vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/5 Eagles Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, as Turf Moor hosts their Premier League clash.

Burnley have had a tough time since their return to the Premier League, as Vincent Kompany struggles to contend in a league that he once made his own. They prepare to welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor as neither side enters in with good form.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Crystal Palace 1 or more goals in the second half @5/6 with bet365

Under 5 Cards @5/4 with bet365

Odsonne Edouard to Score @13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Burnley haven’t claimed a win in four games now, with their only three-pointer coming away to Luton. Palace also have not secured a victory in three games, since they beat Manchester United at the end of September.

As is often the case if these lower table clashes results can be difficult to predict, yet there are still plenty of avenues for us to explore.

An almost impossible Palace record

Ten games have gone by in the league now, as many sides will have seen goals spread around the periods, however, this is not the case for the Eagles.

They have only scored one such goal in the first half so far, cementing themselves as a team that comes to life in the second 45.

They have scored six goals in the second half of matches so far and one can feasibly see this trend continuing into their match against Burnley.

The Clarets have also conceded the majority of their goals in this period, having allowed 13 to go in here, compared to just 10 in the first half.

Crystal Palace need only to score one goal in the second half to allow this line to come in, and even if they were to break their previous mould one can still see them bagging one in each half.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Crystal Palace 1 or more goals in the second half @5/6 with bet365

Keeping it Crystal Clean

Neither of these two sides have brought themselves any sort of special attention from the officials this year and this should well continue into their match against each other.

Both sides reside in the bottom ten for booking on the year, Burnley sitting in 12th with 22 and Palace in 18th with a mere 16.

This is a testament to their clean style of play ensuring both sides stay with their full complement of players and have the ability to make a tactical challenge should they need to.

Palace are averaging a mere 1.6 cards per match, whilst the Clarets only see this rise to 2.2, which even combined is enough to remain under the 5-card line.

Look for both sides to keep it clean as they meet at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Under 5 Cards @5/4 with bet365

Edouard taking up the reins

Palace have been hit by a slew of injuries to some of their most important forward players recently as both Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are both out with hamstring injuries.

This has however opened the door for Odsonne Edouard to take up the goalscoring mantle for the side. He bagged four goals in his first five games for the Eagles, yet has since been in a rut.

However, what better time to break it than against one of the worst sides in the league, as Burnley could provide him with opportunities.

Edouard has been averaging a shot on target per game, something that will no doubt serve him well in this match.

He will still be their major goal threat and he could pop up with one to break his goalless streak.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Odsonne Edouard to Score @13/5 with bet365