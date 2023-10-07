Burnley vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

A bottom half of the table clash is on the cards this Saturday, much to the dismay of Chelsea fans, as they travel to Turf Moor to take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side.

Burnley vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Over 2 Chelsea Cards @11/10 with bet365

Cole Palmer to Score or Assist @11/10 with bet365

Marc Cucurella to be Booked @13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Despite having spent an exorbitant amount of money the blues of Stamford Bridge seem to have little to show for it so far, however, two wins on the trot could be them signalling a return to form.

Burnley on the other hand their fairytale return to the Premier League start on a sour note, without a win in their first six. A 2-1 defeat of Luton midweek aided their plight but they still reside in the relegation zone.

Blue and Yellow

Chelsea may have set records for spending but they are quickly becoming one of the most penalised sides in the league, picking up bookings in droves.

Presently tied second for the most bookings in the league with 22, something that could well be set to continue as they travel to Turf Moor, a place famed for its hostile atmosphere and hard challenges, something that could prove to rile the Chelsea players up even further.

They average 3.26 cards per match so far and have seen at least two cards in every single match they have played in the season.

Burnley will give them no quarter in this match and could induce some retaliation from the boys in blue, drawing the attention of the referee and helping out this bookings line immeasurably.

Burnley vs Chelsea Tip 1: Over 2 Chelsea Cards @11/10 with bet365

Palmer Performing

Cole Palmer's move to Chelsea is one that raised some eyebrows, many seeing him as another of the Man City disciples that their academy has churned out in recent times.

And while his inclusion in the Chelsea side wasn’t immediate he has made his way into the side, helped by the considerable injury list the Blues have right now.

He earned his first goal contribution for his new side in the cup against Brighton where he assisted Nicholas Jackson for the only goal in that match.

He has found his feet in the side now and will continue to press forwards and with his considerable talent should find opportunities to score or provide his teammates with some chances.

Burnley vs Chelsea Tip 2: Cole Palmer to Score or Assist @11/10 with bet365

Cucurella Crashing in

Marc Cucurella made waves with his move from Brighton last year, being the first of their wonder kids to get a move to Chelsea, with as we know now many more to follow.

With injuries rampant in the side, he has found his way into a starting role, yet it is not in his native left-back position instead being shifted over to the right.

This change while not unknown to him has caused some issues, not least in the fact that in the only game he has started he picked up an early booking.

Likely to start here once more his familiarity with the position could come to fruition again earning himself some special attention from the referee.

Burnley vs Chelsea Tip 3: Marc Cucurella to be Booked @13/5 with bet365