Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, with the away side tipped to be dominant today.

Villa head into today's game as favourites following their recent form, as they bounced back from a 5-1 loss to Newcastle to put together 4-0 and 5-0 wins, whilst Burnley's only game so far saw them succumb 3-0 to Man City at home.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Aston Villa to Win @23/20 with bet365

Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Over 4.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Tragedy at Turf Moor

Villa have won their last two games away against Burnley, and after last year's impressive run under Unai Emery, seem to be well placed to repeat this feat once more.

The talent of their squad is undeniable, especially when held in consideration against that of Burnley’s Championship side, which hasn’t improved massively following on from last year.

Villa also are looking to crack on with their job this year, signalled by their 4-0 thrashing of Everton, who many consider to be on a par with Burnley.

The Villains are the better side and will look to lay down their marker in this year’s league with a win at one of the toughest places to go in football in the form of Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Villa to Win @23/20 with bet365

Form leaning goalwards

Both of these sides have seen high scoring matches in their first few games and one can expect this to be no different.

Competitive matches that Villa have played in this season have seen a combined 15 goals, at an average of five a game. Burnley’s only competitive match saw three as they lost to Manchester City.

If this weren't enough Villa have scored an average of just over three goals a game, enough to comfortably hit the line on their own.

Burnley themselves are yet to prove their own goal scoring ability but having only played the indomitable Man City, this is not surprising and in front of their home fans could be their opportunity to get off the mark.

Both sides may well contribute to this line and over two goals is entirely feasible.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Villains taking Shots

Aston Villa have held some considerable attacking talent this year so far, with Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and new arrival Moussa Diaby making waves up front.

Villa have had 13 shots on target across their two first league matches, hitting six against Newcastle and seven in their most recent match against Everton.

These both comfortably hit the line with the former coming against the considerable might of Newcastle, who look serious contenders for the top six this year.

Against Burnley, who do not possess the talent of this side, this could climb much higher than the 4.5 line.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Over 4.5 Villa Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365