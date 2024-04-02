Burnley v Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Shock Result in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley v Wolves betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Tuesday. at 19:45.

With the Premier League season approaching its home stretch, the battle at the bottom is intensifying but Burnley have shown renewed promise in recent weeks and could continue their resurgence at home to Wolves on Tuesday.

Burnley v Wolves Betting Tips

Burnley to win @ 9/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Nelson Semedo to be carded @ 3/1 with bet365

Clarets can maintain unbeaten streak

It has been a tough season for Vincent Kompany's Burnley with only 18 points collected from 30 games but recent results should have given their fanbase cause for optimism.

The Clarets are still four points off safety in the Premier League but have picked up five points from their last three games, drawing with West Ham and beating Brentford prior to the international break before a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

The draw at Stamford Bridge was particularly impressive given Burnley played the entire second half with only ten men following Lorenz Assignon's red card in the 40th minute.

They showed great fighting spirit in that match and they have more to play for than opponents Wolves, who are locked in mid-table obscurity.

Gary O'Neil's men sustained a 12th league loss of the season last time out as they went down 2-0 against Aston Villa.

They have been majorly hindered by injuries recently with Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto all out and they have lost eight league games on the road already this term, so they should be opposed.

Burnley vs Wolves Tip 1: Burnley to win @ 9/5 with bet365

Goals could be at a premium at Turf Moor

With Cunha, Hee-Chan and Neto, who have scored a combined 21 league goals, all missing for this contest, goals could be lacking at Turf Moor.

Burnley's clash with Chelsea on Saturday was end-to-end but punters should expect a more conservative approach to this match from Kompany's men.

Wolves have seen just nine goals scored in their last four games and under 2.5 goals could be a decent pick in this one.

Burnley vs Wolves Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Frustrating evening could result in Semedo booking

Wolves won the reverse of this fixture 1-0 against Burnley back in December and it is fair to say it was a fiery affair.

Six yellow cards were dished out in that clash in the Midlands and with so much riding on this game for Burnley, it would be no surprise if the card count was on the higher end again.

But it is a Wolves player who makes appeal in the card markets.

At 3/1, Nelson Semedo looks a good bet to go into the books, having already collected eight yellows in the Premier League this term.

Burnley vs Wolves Tip 3: Nelson Semedo to be carded @ 3/1 with bet365