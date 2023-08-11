Burnley v Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Premier League Opening Day

Our football expert offers his Burnley vs Man City predictions and betting tips, with multiple 2/1 selections tipped as the Premier League begins

Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence on Friday night when they travel to Turf Moor to face Championship winners Burnley.

Burnley v Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and BTTS @ 2/1 with bet365

Jack Cork to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365

A penalty in the match - Yes @ 2/1 with bet365

All odd are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Former City captain Vincent Kompany guided the Clarets to second-tier glory in his debut season and he now faces arguably the stiffest possible opening test to a campaign.

The Citizens landed the treble last term as they finally managed to get their hands on the Champions League trophy, and they are aiming to win the Premier League for a record fourth season in a row in 2023-24.

Citizens to triumph in exciting opener

City were relentless in their pursuit of a third successive top-flight crown last season and they will be eager to add to an impressive record that has seen them win 11 of their last 12 league openers.

The Citizens scored 34 away goals in the Premier League in 2022-23 - only Brighton and Arsenal (both 35) registered more - and they have been shut out only once in their last nine road assignments in the top flight.

While Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to win at Turf Moor, they may not have everything their own way and Burnley can at least get on the scoresheet.

Kompany’s arrival last summer brought with it a switch, to a more possession-based approach, and the Clarets were unrivalled in both goals for (87) and against (35) as they powered to the Championship title.

City’s defence showed cracks at times last season, especially on the road where they have kept just one clean sheet in their last five away Premier League assignments. That should offer Burnley hope that they can find the back of the net.

Cork-er of a cards bet

City are expected to command the majority of possession at Turf Moor and any tired legs in the Burnley ranks, as the match wears on, brings the cards markets into play.

Midfielder Jack Cork is not one to shy away from a tackle. Cork was shown 12 yellow cards in the league last season - only three players received more in the Championship.

The 34-year-old isn't quite the same dynamic force of old and if he managed that many cautions in the Championship, the higher pace of the Premier League will offer him no solace.

Penalty on the cards

With the abundance of skilful, pacey players in City’s ranks, it is perhaps no surprise that they were awarded a league-high ten penalties last term.

The constant flow of attacks from the Citizens ultimately ends up taking a physical and mental toll on opponents, and to that end backing a spot-kick to be awarded in Friday's opener looks a value wager.

The Clarets were awarded three penalties and conceded the same amount in the Championship last season, so siding with either side to be handed the chance to score from 12 yards is the sensible option.

