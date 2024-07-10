Clarets Climbing the Ranks: Burnley 2/1 Shot for Promotion with Scott Parker at the Helm

Burnley recently appointed Scott Parker as their new manager, and our expert breaks down what this does for their promotion chances.

Scott Parker's appointment as Burnley boss was confirmed on Friday and, while the reaction to the 43-year-old's arrival has been mixed, he has the pedigree to guide the Clarets to promotion.

Despite his relative youth, Parker has previously guided Fulham and Bournemouth to the top-flight.

While he has often been accused of playing pragmatic rather than progressive football, that might be what the Lancashire club need after a torrid Premier League season under Vincent Kompany.

Championship Promotion Odds

Team Odds Leeds 11/10 Burnley 2/1 Luton 7/2 Middlesbrough 4/1 All Other Sides 5/1 Or Above

Pieces in place for promotion push

Appointed in 2022, Kompany revolutionised the squad, ripping up the previous Turf Moor blueprint and playing stunning football and securing promotion with seven games remaining - a Championship record.

However, his side struggled from the off in the Premier League, eventually being relegated with a club-record low tally of 24 points.

The 38-year-old's refusal to adapt his tactics split the support and that division was deepened when he jumped ship to join Bayern Munich.

Parker's appointment has hardly healed the divide and he returns to management after being sacked by Bournemouth and then lasting just 12 games at Belgian side Club Brugge.

Despite that, the former England midfielder has a proven record in the Championship and has a good squad blessed with second-tier experience.

Skipper Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen and Jay Rodriguez will be crucial both on and off the field and can mentor several youngsters who improved as last season went on, despite being left tactically exposed by the way Kompany set them up.

Good start needed

Burnley's poor start to the 2023-24 season set the tone for their spell in the Premier League. They won only once before December and recorded just five victories all term.

This was in stark contrast to the Clarets' 2022-23 Championship campaign, in which they lost just one of their first 19 matches.

There is always the possibility of a post-relegation hangover, but a fresh approach could reinvigorate the squad and they have a chance to build momentum by taking points off their rivals.

Burnley open the season at fellow Championship returnees Luton before welcoming Cardiff, heading to Sunderland, hosting local rivals Blackburn and returning from the September international break away at promotion favourites Leeds.

Parker's side then meet Championship new boys Portsmouth and Oxford before hosting Plymouth and Preston ahead of the October break.

Rivals have questions to answer

Leeds were the odd ones out last season, with Leicester the rightful champions, impressive Ipswich riding the momentum from their League One promotion and Southampton, who defeated the Whites in the play-off final, also looking like a top-flight team in the making.

Elland Road boss Daniel Farke has also overseen a couple of Championship promotions, and the Yorkshire club feel suitable favourites after sitting at the top of the table for spells last term.

Luton's recent history suggests they could quite as easily be promoted as relegated, while Middlesbrough have made a habit of falling short and Coventry and West Brom both tend to start slowly.

Burnley sure to be in the mix

There is plenty to suggest that Burnley will be in the mix and the fear might be that they will become a yo-yo side that struggles to find a natural home in the English footballing pyramid.

Newly-promoted teams to the Premier League are always vulnerable, but Kompany's unwillingness to change his tactics started to feel self-indulgent as he seemingly put his personal ambitions ahead of his side's survival chances.

Hopefully the Clarets' starlets will not have been scarred by the experience.

Although Parker will look to play with style, his priority will be winning games and his spells at Fulham and Bournemouth show that he has little time for off-field criticism if things are going well on the pitch.

The question is: can he do a Kompany? Despite the doubts about his recent failures, Parker's pragmatic approach has previously proved effective and the real query might not be about if can take his team to promotion, but whether he can translate that into Premier League survival.