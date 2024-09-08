Our football betting expert offers his Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland betting tips and predictions ahead of their Nations League clash this Sunday.

Northern Ireland opened their 2024/25 Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg on Thursday and they now face a tough trip to Bulgaria, who drew 0-0 away to Belarus in their Group C3 opener, this Sunday.

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of Unibet, correct at the time of publishing and subject ot change.

Draw @ 11/5 with Unibet

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with Unibet

Trai Hume to be booked @ 13/5 with Unibet

Share of the spoils on the cards

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill still has plenty of work to do with his youthful squad but he will be pleased with the progress they are making and Thursday's victory over Luxembourg was another tick in the right column.

However, Bulgaria represent a far stiffer challenge than Luxembourg and while the Lions have struggled to pick up victories of late, they have been tough to beat with six draws from their last seven assignments.

Ilian Iliev's side are on a seven-match unbeaten streak and they have managed to share the spoils with some notable teams during this period, including Romania, Slovenia, Serbia and Hungary.

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland Tip 1: Draw @ 11/5 with Unibet

Low-scoring affair expected in Plovdiv

Neither of these two teams boast a great deal of attacking talent and backing under 2.5 goals looks like a solid option, especially given Bulgaria's failings in the final third.

The Lions have failed to score in two of their last three outings and they also didn't hit the back of the net in their last fixture at Hristo Botev Stadium, a 1-0 defeat to Iran in September 2023.

Northern Ireland are no great shakes in front of goal themselves and only one player in the current squad has hit double figures on the international stage, 34-year-old Josh Magennis (11).

Under 2.5 goals has landed in five of Northern Ireland's last eight away matches, while the same bet has been successful in Bulgaria's last five assignments.

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with Unibet

Hume to fall foul of the referee

Following the international retirement of Jonny Evans, Sunderland defender Trai Hume was handed the captain's armband for the win over Luxembourg and he will have been happy to guide his side to victory.

But that was an easy introduction to being his country's skipper and the 22-year-old will face a more hostile reception at Hristo Botev Stadium on Sunday.

Hume was shown 13 yellows and one red for the Black Cats in the Championship last season and he has shown no signs of easing up when it comes to tackling, as he has been cautioned twice from four league outings this term.

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland Tip 3: Trai Hume to be booked @ with Unibet