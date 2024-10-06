Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

It’s hard to be excited for this clash having seen the respective styles of the two sides. Brighton love to gamble with a high defensive line, which allowed Cole Palmer to rattle off four first-half goals last weekend.

Tottenham are an all-out attack side and with both teams expected to take risks this clash at the Amex could turn out to be a thriller.

Brighton vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham can edge out Seagulls

This game is clearly expected to be high-scoring, with Spurs as short as 8/13 to net twice and over 2.5 goals is 2/5. On paper, there’s little doubt which of these two sides is the strongest and if the game does become end-to-end, that should favour the better team.

It also helps that Tottenham are on a five-game winning streak, which has seen them win at Manchester United and Ferencvaros in the last week. Spurs have scored three or more goals in three of their last four outings, while they’ve conceded only twice in that run.

Brighton were too easily exposed against Chelsea and they are now winless in four in the league. The Seagulls have conceded twice each to Nottingham Forest and bottom-club Wolves in their last two home games, while Ipswich managed to depart the Amex with a point.

With Spurs in stellar form, take them to win at odds-against.

Johnson to deliver again

Brennan Johnson is nailing down a starting place with a brilliant run of form. The Welshman has scored in five consecutive games for Spurs, silencing his early-season critics.

Johnson has recorded a shot on target in his last seven appearances for club and country and he looks perfectly suited to this game. His pace and his direct approach should exploit Brighton’s high line.

Johnson has had 20 shots in his last six games for Spurs and if Brighton give him that freedom then his scoring run should continue.

Brighton’s defensive tactics offer value

While Brighton’s high defensive line has come in for criticism, we can also back it to pay off occasionally. Fabian Hurzeler likes his sides to play an aggressive offside trap and their opponents have been caught offside 42 times across seven matches.

Chelsea looked to exploit that side of Brighton’s game and they were called for six offsides. The Seagulls caught Man United offside six times in their biggest home test of the season, so an adventurous Spurs side look good for five or more offsides.

Another aspect of Brighton’s play to watch is how they play out from the back. That’s led to defender Joel Veltman leading the team in fouls drawn with 15, followed by midfielders like Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari who pick the ball up quite deep.

That could be an issue for Spurs striker Dominic Solanke. He has made three or more fouls in half of his six starts this season. A repeat of that combined with the offsides play gives us an appealing 10/1 double.

