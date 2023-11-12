Brighton vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips as the sides meet at the AMEX in the Premier League.

Brighton have had a tough run of it recently after having started the season so well, as they are without a win in their last five. They now welcome Sheffield United to the AMEX and have a chance to get back to their winning ways.

Brighton vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Under 4 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Goal After 81:59 @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Blades finally notched their first win of the season last time out with an impressive 2-1 home victory over Wolves. Yet points are still eluding them on the road and this could only get worse on their journey to the coast.

Goals in short supply on the South Coast

Brighton started the season off with their games seeing goals coming in droves, yet of late this seems to have dried up with their last three seeing no more than three scored.

The rigours of European football could be getting to them as squad rotations appear to not only have impacted their results but their proficiency in front of goal also.

Sheffield are likely to put up a stauncher resistance than in the past, as they believe their fortunes may have turned around.

The Seagulls haven’t looked the same of late and this could well impact the amount of goals in the match.

Brighton vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Under 4 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Ferguson finding a way upfront

Evan Ferguson is only 19 years old yet is quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects at least as stickers go as he combines pace with power and an ability to find the back of the net.

He has been sharing the role up front with the experienced Danny Welbeck at Brighton, but with the Englishman being out injured it could be time for his Irish counterpart to step up.

Ferguson has been averaging 2.0 shots on target per game and should have no trouble managing this once again against the backline of Sheffield which has proven ineffectual of late.

Look for him to continue this fine form, in the starting XI with loads of time to test the keeper.

Brighton vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Blades going dull late on

Sheffield United have proven to be a side that loves to concede a late goal, yet perhaps most importantly Brighton enjoys bagging one late on as well.

The Blades have conceded a whopping nine goals in the last ten minutes, more than in any other part of the match.

Brighton on the other hand scored four here in this window and could well be looking to do so once again.

Be this a late consolation goal for the Blades, or the Seagulls sealing the game late on one could expect one to be bagged in the last ten minutes.

Brighton vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Goal After 81:59 @5/6 with bet365