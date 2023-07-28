Our football expert brings you his Brighton vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, with a high scoring Newcastle victory tipped in the US.

Last year's surprise packages in the Premier Leagues, Brighton and Newcastle Unite, have both embarked on US tours this summer to grow their fan bases across the world, with the two meeting tonight in New York.

Brighton vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Magpies to end on a high

Newcastle have had an eventful US tour so far, drawing both of their games to Chelsea and Aston Villa, with the latter being an entertaining 3-3 affair.

They will nevertheless be hungry for a win, if only to buoy themselves heading into the fast approaching Premier League season that beings August 11th.

Newcastle have also flexed their financial muscles in this transfer window, signing one of Europe’s hottest young talents in the form of 23-year-old Italian CDM Sandro Tonali.

Touted as one of the best new defensive midfielders in the world, bagging him is a huge coup for the Magpies.

Meanwhile Brighton have seen their ranks cut, losing World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister, with Moises Caicedo also potentially on the way out before the summer transfer window ends.

This immediate loss of talent should be something Newcastle can capitalise upon and lay claim to a win.

Brighton vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to Win @6/5 with bet365

Goals across the Pond

It is no secret that pre-season friendlies have long often been a haven of high scoring affairs, with regular substitutions and squad shifts, as well as new signings taking time to settle in, all coming into play.

Youth players are also regular fixtures of these matches, with their relative inexperience often creating goal scoring opportunities.

Both these sides have fallen afoul of this so far on their US tours, Brighton coming out of the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea and Newcastle drawing 3-3 to Aston Villa.

Both sides also boast some considerable attacking talent, with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both scoring in recent games for the Magpies and Danny Welbeck being in fine form for Brighton so far this summer.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first pre-season friendlies to be imbued with goals and at just above evens, this looks a good bet to make.

Brighton vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 3 Goals @17/10 with bet365

Fantastic Ferguson

18 year old Irishman Evan Ferguson announced his name on the big stage in style last season for Brighton, scoring 10 in 25 games across all competitions despite being sidelined with an injury for the latter half of the season.

All signs are pointing towards him being a top striker heading forwards, and with Danny Welbeck being on the wrong side of 30, he'll get even more chances to shine this season.

Many have compared him to Duncan Ferguson due their similar deadly nature in the air, as well the fact both players were physically demanding in the box.

Despite all of this, Ferguson has seen his involvement in the pre-season friendlies limited up until this point.

This should point to his inclusion in this match, so as to allow him get minutes under his belt, and his eye for goal before the season begins.

Brighton vs Newcastle Tip 3: Evan Ferguson to Score @2/1 with bet365