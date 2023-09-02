Our football expert offers his Brighton vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, with Brighton backed to bounce back from their loss to West Ham.

Brighton's impressive start to the Premier League season met a bump in the road last weekend as they were beaten at home by West Ham.

The Seagulls will look to bounce back on Saturday against Newcastle, who also lost last weekend when they were thwarted by two late Liverpool goals at St James' Park. The Amex clash kicks off at 5.30pm and is live on Sky Sports.

Brighton vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Brighton Draw no Bet @ 5/6 with bet365

Match Shots on Target - Over 10.5 @ 10/11 with bet365

Asian Total Cards - Over 5.0 @ 37/40 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Seagulls can pinch the points

West Ham's win at the Amex was one of the early shocks of the 2023-24 season and many will be wondering if other teams will copy David Moyes's successful gameplan in future matches against the Seagulls.

Eddie Howe will surely have taken note as he attempts to revive Newcastle, who have suffered back-to-back defeats after beginning the season with a 5-1 rout of Aston Villa.

It's not exactly panic stations yet, but expectations have been raised on Tyneside and a third defeat in a row would do further damage to Howe's standing at St James' Park.

Sven Botman's injury could force Howe into a reshuffle at the back and Joelinton also appears to be struggling in midfield.

Brighton, meanwhile, have acted fast to draft in a replacement for injured playmaker Julio Enciso by making a late loan swoop for Barcelona's Ansu Fati.

Brighton have won eight of their last 13 home league games, losing only three times in that run, suggesting they are worth a punt in the draw-no-bet market.

Brighton vs Newcastle Tip 1: Brighton draw no bet @ 5/6 with bet365

Shooting stars collide on the south coast

Brighton may have lost last weekend but Roberto de Zerbi's side maintained their impressive shot tally with another 25 against West Ham to take their overall count for the season to 68.

Albion have mustered at least eight shots on target in their last three games and they are now eight clear of their nearest top-flight rivals in that category, Newcastle.

The two clubs have accumulated 52 shots on target between them in the first three weeks of the campaign and can account for eleven or more when they cross swords on the south coast.

Brighton vs Newcastle Tip 2: Match Shots on Target - Over 10.5 @ 10/11 with bet365

Count on cards at Amex Stadium

Both teams will be desperate to get back to winning ways after below-par performances last weekend and that should lead to a feisty affair.

Newcastle are currently joint-top of the Premier League's yellow cards table with ten, but Brighton are not far behind them after collecting nine cautions in their first three games.

There were five and six bookings shown in the pair's meetings last season so it would be no surprise to see referee Stuart Attwell given a busy afternoon.

He came under fire for some of his decisions at Old Trafford last week when he was quick to award Manchester United a penalty and send off Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall.

Attwell has shown 11 cards in two Premier League matches this season, so backing there to be more than five at the Amex seems prudent.

Brighton vs Newcastle Tip 3: Asian Total Cards - Over 5.0 @ 37/40 with bet365