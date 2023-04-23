Brighton vs Manchester United Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for FA Cup semi-final clash

Goal brings you the latest Brighton vs Manchester United betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Sunday's semi final clash at Wembley

Having been put in their place with a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Thursday night, Manchester United turn their attention to the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday when they take on Brighton at Wembley Stadium.

The Red Devils will be looking to avoid two tournament exits in one week but will have their work cut out against a Seagulls side who are on the up under Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton vs Manchester United Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton to win @ 13/10 with bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Julio Enciso to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Brighton the value to prevail at Wembley

There was a stage earlier this year when some suggested Manchester United could surprise everyone by claiming an unprecedented quadruple but heading into this Sunday's game, a cup double is the best the club can hope for and even that could be seen as optimistic.

United won the EFL Cup earlier this season but their league form has taken a hit - they have won only three of their last six games - and Thursday night brought an end to their Europa League journey.

In an error-strewn performance, United were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Sevilla and they could be even more vulnerable at the back heading into this semi-final with Harry Maguire suspended and joining Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane on the club's list of absentees.

Brighton certainly have the tools to capitalise on United's injuries, having won four of their last six games in all competitions, including a 2-1 win away to Chelsea last time out.

At 13/10, they are a decent bet to win and progress to the FA Cup final.

Brighton vs Man U Bet 1: Brighton @ 13/10 with bet365

United's defensive absentees point to goals

Injuries mean neither side will be at full-strength for this semi-final but United's issues at the back could be particularly problematic and point to a high-scoring game.

Brighton have continued to play progressive and exciting football under De Zerbi and have scored in each of their last nine matches in all competitions.

They looked in high spirits in the FA Cup quarter-finals in particular, crushing League Two side Grimsby Town 5-0.

As for United, while they were outclassed by Sevilla last time out, they had scored two goals in each of their three matches before that defeat and could have Marcus Rashford back in the starting lineup for this game, so a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals could be worthwhile at 5/6.

Brighton vs Man U Bet 2: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Enciso ready to make his mark in sem-final

Few had heard of 19-year-old Julio Enciso when he signed for Brighton last summer but the Paraguayan international has recently started to show why the Seagulls took a chance on him.

Both of the goals Enciso has scored for Brighton in the Premier League have come this month with the first finishing off a 2-0 win over Bournemouth and the second having handed his side a 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Enciso managed four shots - three of which were on target - in that contest and at 11/4 he looks a great selection to get on the scoresheet against the wounded Red Devils on Sunday.

Brighton vs Man U Bet 3: Julio Enciso to score @ 11/4 with bet365