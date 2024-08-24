Brighton vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Seagulls to impress once more

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Brighton got life under new manager Fabian Hurzeler off to the perfect start as they beat Everton 3-0 in the first game of the season but they face a tougher challenge in their second match as they host Manchester United, who beat Fulham in their opener.

Brighton vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Seagulls flying high

Brighton have spent a significant amount of money this summer and it looks to be paying dividends with an eye-catching squad.

The Seagulls have also seen many of their stars return from injury and could have a decent chance of qualifying for Europe.

The hosts also have a strong head-to-head record against Manchester United, winning four of the last five meetings in the Premier League, and despite the Red Devils winning on opening night, there were still plenty of warning signs.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked weak in midfield and gave away plenty of opportunities on the counter attack, with Fulham failing to convert before new signing Joshua Zirkzee netted the winner.

If they repeat that performance against this Brighton side they could be in real trouble with the pace and trickery of the Seagulls.

It remains to be seen if new signing Georginio Rutter will feature after his move from Leeds but Brighton have an abundance of attacking options and have a solid chance of winning this one.

Wing play key for hosts

Expect Brighton’s wide players to be crucial to their chances this season. Perhaps the best demonstration of that was their opening goal against Everton with right-winger Yankuba Minteh assisting left-winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japanese star struggled with injuries last season but had seven goals and five assists in 24 starts two terms ago and, back to full fitness, he looks a very dangerous prospect.

Dunk a card candidate

Lewis Dunk has been a mainstay of Brighton’s success in recent years but he can be susceptible to picking up a card.

The England international was shown seven yellows and a red in 33 games for the Seagulls last term and against a tricky Manchester United forward line, he could pick up another card in this clash.

