Our football expert offers his Brighton vs Man City predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash, at 17:30 (9/11/2024).

After three successive defeats, questions are being asked of Manchester City as they prepare to make the journey to the south coast to face a Brighton team also in desperate need of a victory.

Brighton vs Man City Betting Tips

Guardiola will target a response

Even though their three straight defeats have come in three different competitions, it’s very rare to see Manchester City endure such a difficult spell and Pep Guardiola certainly has some problems to resolve.

The loss of Rodri was always going to be a massive blow, but nobody would have expected the recent run of poor results which has left City two points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

You don’t become a bad team overnight, however, and City will be determined to show they can get back on track as soon as possible, starting with Saturday's visit to Brighton.

With injury issues at the back, Guardiola may opt to be even more offensive and utilise the array of attacking options at his disposal.

City have scored more Premier League goals (21) than any other top-six team while Brighton have conceded 14 times in the league this term, including seven in their last three matches.

It’s also worth noting that five of the last six meetings between the pair have produced at least three strikes.

Foden enjoys his trips to the seaside

Phil Foden has yet to hit the heights of last season but there have been better signs from the England star in recent games.

Foden looked the most likely City player to turn the game around at Bournemouth last weekend and he then went on to score in the midweek European defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

Having scored 19 league goals last term, Foden is still seeking his first strike of this Premier League season. But he has fond memories of the Amex Stadium, where the 24-year-old has scored on each of his last four visits, including a brace in last season’s 4-0 win.

Julio facing tough Haaland test

Erling Haaland goes into Saturday evening’s clash having scored just one goal in his last five Premier League games.

He, more than any other City player, will feel he has to get back on track at Brighton, which suggests a tough encounter for Albion's central defenders.

The Seagulls have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight fixtures in all competitions, conceding 17 goals during that run.

Igor Julio will be tasked with stifling a striker desperate to prove his status and the Brazilian has already picked up two cautions in this campaign. Another yellow may be forthcoming this weekend.

