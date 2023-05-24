Brighton vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/3 result tipped in Premier League Showdown

Our betting expert brings you his Brighton vs Man City predictions and betting tips with draw, shot on target and in form City goalscorer tipped

Brighton and Manchester City have both enjoyed memorable Premier League campaigns and the pressure is off when they meet at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

The Seagulls are looking forward to Europa League football next season while Pep Guardiola's Citizens sealed their fifth league title in six years at the weekend and are through to the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Seagulls can stand firm as City focus on the treble

Arsenal's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday sealed Manchester City's Premier League triumph and Pep Guardiola can now turn his attention to completing the treble.

Guardiola rested most of his star players for Sunday's 1-0 home win over Chelsea, and the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne could be used sparingly again with the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League showdown with Inter Milan in mind.

The champions will have been delighted to wrap up the title before their trip to Brighton, which looked like the toughest fixture on their run-in given the Seagulls' performances under Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton are on course for a top-six finish, a great effort considering they lost manager Graham Potter to Chelsea in the autumn, and they have enjoyed their meetings with the Premier League's traditional 'big six'.

The Seagulls completed league doubles over Manchester United and Chelsea, took four points off Liverpool and beat them in the FA Cup, and thumped runners-up Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

They lost 3-1 away to the Citizens in October, when Haaland (two) and De Bruyne were on the scoresheet, but they are capable of taking a point off a second-string City side at home.

Phenomenal Foden could take centre stage

Youngsters Cole Palmer, Sergio Gomez and Rico Lewis will be hoping to retain their places after starting for Manchester City against Chelsea on Sunday, when the 22-year-old Phil Foden was one of the senior players.

The England international, incredibly, has already won five league titles with City and his impressive display in a central-midfield role at the weekend may have been a glimpse into the future.

Foden had four shots against Chelsea, more than any other player on the pitch, and he looks worth a bet to add to his tally of ten league goals from just 20 starts and ten substitute appearances this season.

Midfielder Gross getting forward to good effect

Brighton have shared the goals around this term with eight players scoring at least seven times in all competitions, while Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister tops the charts with a modest total of 12.

Pascal Gross is another threat from midfield, scoring his ninth league goal of the campaign in the weekend win over Southampton, and he should be backed to have at least one shot on target against City.

Gross started the season with a brace in the 2-1 away win against Manchester United, scored twice in last month's 6-0 rout of Wolves, and three of his four shots against relegated Saints were on target.

