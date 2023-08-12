Our football betting expert brings you his Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips, with the Seagulls tipped to claim victory this afternoon.

Brighton have lucked out slightly with their opening game of the season, with the Seagulls set to play newly promoted playing Luton Town at home, a game should enable them to get off to a flying start to their 2023/24 campaign.

Brighton vs Luton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton to Win to Nil @11/10 with bet365

Both Teams to Receive 2+ Cards @1/1 with bet365

Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Luton Left Lacking

Luton’s rise through the leagues has been meteoric, going from non-leahie to the Premier League in just 10 years. However, they may well have met their match here and be unable to continue in such a vein.

The first game of a season is always a hotbed of nerves, especially for the newly promoted sides. Brighton on the other hand, are coming off of their best season ever after qualifying for the Europa League, and will no doubt be buoyed by this success.

They boast one of the most complete squads in league, only adding to the quality they possess with the summer arrival of Mahmoud Dahoud from Germany.

They should comfortably outclass and out play this Luton side, making it a comfortable win overall.

Brighton vs Luton Tip 1: Brighton to Win to Nil @11/10 with bet365

New rules to cause problems

The Premier League has recently revealed a new initiative for this season that' see referees dish out more yellow cards for offences that they previously would’ve let slide.

This as in order to crackdown regarding ill discipline on the pitch, permitting booking to be dished out to a greater extent for dissent, crowding the referee or protesting of decisions.

This could well bring an adjustment time required from the players, something that is unlikely to be seen in the first match of the new season.

Furthermore, Luton boast a hard-hitting and physical style of play, that will likely to earn themselves some special attention from the ref, and may also incense the Brighton players into retaliating.

All of this should combine into the referee reaching his pocket often and sharing out the cards among the teams.

Brighton vs Luton Tip 2: Both Teams to Receive 2+ Cards @1/1 with bet365

Phenomenal Ferguson

Evan Ferguson burst onto the scene last year, with the Irishman ending the season with six league goals in 19 games, and 10 in 25 across all competitions.

Ferguson is one of the more physical strikers in the league, something that could cause a lot of problems for Luton later today.

An aerial threat that will no doubt be well supplied by this excellent Seagulls team, Ferguson will be given chances aplenty in front of goal.

He'll certainly be testing the Luton goal often, maybe even netting a few goals of his own, with Ferguson certainly being one to keep an eye on this year.

Brighton vs Luton Tip 3: Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365