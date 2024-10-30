Our expert offers his best Brighton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their League Cup fourth round clash at the Amex this evening.

The Reds head into today’s game on the south coast in fine form, with our expert backing this evening’s game to be a barnstormer, one that Mo Salah is set to thrive in.

Brighton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/5 with Sky Bet

Mohamed Salah to score or assist @ 1/1 with Sky Bet

10+ Match Shots on Target @ 8/11 with Sky Bet

Goals Galore on the Horizon

Brighton and Liverpool are two teams whose games are often rife with goals, with this being particularly true for the Seagulls.

They’ve seen over 2.5 goals and both teams score in five of their last six across all competitions, with the south coast side seeing this bet land in all of their games against big teams this season.

They’ve seen this land in games against all of Spurs, Chelsea and Man United, and whilst their game against Arsenal didn’t see more than two goals, both teams did score.

It’s a similar story for the Reds, who’ve seen over 2.5 goals in six of their previous nine, with both teams scoring in five of these.

Three of their last five on the road have seen this land, whilst this has also been the case for four of the last five between these to sides.

Brighton vs Liverpool Bet 1: Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/5 with Sky Bet

Salah’s Scoring Form

Mo Salah has been in fine form for the Reds so far this season, something that has pretty much been the case ever since he joined the club in 2017.

The Egyptian has scored or assisted nine goals in his side’s last eight outings, with Salah managing 15 GA in just 13 appearances this term.

He’s managed to contribute to a goal in three of his side’s last four away outings, and with Brighton’s somewhat leaky defence, one that’s allowed 12 in their last six games, expected the winger to contribute yet again this evening.

Brighton vs Liverpool Bet 2: Mo Salah to score or assist @ 1/1 with Sky Bet

Shots on the Menu on the South Coast

Liverpool average just over six shots on target per game this season across all competitions, with the Reds having over 10 themselves in three of these.

Brighton boast similar numbers, with the Seagulls managing over five shots on goal a game this season, with three of their last four seeing 10 or more in total.

The Reds’ games also see a high number of shots on target, with an average of just over 10-a-game being the case for their last nine games across all competitions.

There were 11 shots on target the last time these two sides met, with this also being the case for three of the last five between them in all comps.

Brighton vs Liverpool Bet 3: 10+ Match Shots on Target @ 8/11 with Sky Bet