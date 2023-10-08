Brighton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Two Above 2/1 Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their big Premier League clash this Sunday

Two of the Premier League’s great entertainers clash at the Amex on Sunday when Brighton host Liverpool and the teams could serve up a treat on the south coast.

Brighton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Brighton can boss depleted Reds

Brighton and Liverpool were both in Europa League action on Thursday night and the pair's next clash at the Amex in the Premier League on Sunday. The Seagulls were hammered 6-1 at Aston Villa last time out, but Roberto de Zerbi’s men have won five of their opening seven top-flight matches and can bounce back against Liverpool.

The Reds have won eight of their last nine games, but they were far from convincing in victories over Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves, and for all of the attacking brilliance of Jurgen Klopp’s men, there are serious issues.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are suspended after their red cards in defeat at Spurs last weekend and Cody Gakpo has joined Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago on the sidelines.

Those absences are a lot for a small squad to absorb and Brighton have the quality to hurt a side who have kept only one Premier League clean sheet this term.

Goals could flow on the south coast

There have been 43 goals in Brighton’s ten matches this season and the Seagulls aren’t a side who know how to take a backward step.

Liverpool have scored 22 goals in their last nine games and the strength of the Reds is in the forward line. On the other hand, Liverpool have conceded in six of seven top-flight matches this term and Brighton haven’t managed a single shutout in ten all-competition matches.

It’s hard to see how Sunday’s clash won’t bust the 3.5-goal line.

Fati can find the net

Ansu Fati has made three substitute appearances for Brighton since joining from Barcelona and the 20-year-old has already opened his south coast account when scoring at Aston Villa last weekend.

It appears that the Spaniard will be given a starting birth against Liverpool on Sunday and Fati has the pace, quality and finishing ability to find the net against the Reds.

