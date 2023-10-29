Brighton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Seagull Backed in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips as the AMEX hosts their Premier League clash.

Brighton have continued in their fine form, getting off to their best start in the Premier League ever. They now prepare to welcome a struggling Fulham side to the AMEX, with the Seagulls fresh off their Europa League match against Ajax.

Brighton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Fulham have failed to recuperate since the loss of premier goal scorer Aleksander Mitrovic, evident in their league position as themselves 15th with just eight points. Brighton will be looking to add to this pain as the high-flying Seagulls have been impressive on the season.

Form is king

Brighton have become famed in the Premier League this year for their high-scoring matches, with goals at both ends, that of late has become a little more than just coincidental.

Every single game the Seagulls have featured in has seen the over 2.5 goals line hit, as well as both side scores in the match.

100% of games featuring Brighton have seen this hit and one can feasibly see this continuing against Fulham.

The talent of Fulham could be called into question, yet bear in mind that Brighton have conceded to Bournemouth, Wolves and Luton, sides that Fulham would back themselves to be better than.

Leaky at the back but with considerable goal-scoring potential Brighton will back themselves to hit the goal line on their own, with Fulham just helping out.

Brighton vs Fulham Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @5/6 with bet365

Barca Boy performing in Brighton

Ansu Fati is one of Barcelona’s hottest talents with a release clause of €1b and has been impressive in his time on the south coast.

He has bagged two goals so far and has brought a host of shots on target with this.

Averaging 2.6 per 90 minutes, he has kept keepers on their toes and would no doubt look to test Bert Leno in the Fulham net.

A host of injuries to other core frontmen is likely to catapult him into the side, with Solly March, Juilo Enciso and Danny Welbeck presently out.

His sheer pace will trouble much of Fulham's back line and should open up opportunities for the Spaniard.

Brighton vs Fulham Tip 2: Ansu Fati 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365

Fulham Fiery Reputation Proving False

Fulham were often characterised as tough opponents willing to put in the hard challenges and crunches to slow and hamper their opposition.

However, this time around they are breaking the mould, bringing the card under well into play.

They have been averaging around 2.44 cards per match. The Cottagers only see two or more cards in just over half of their matches, and have one of the lowest totals in the league with just 18.

Furthermore this the under three cards has been hit in all five of their last league matches, including one such hotly contested West London derby,

Fulham may look to keep their noses clean once again against Brighton.

Brighton vs Fulham Tip 3: Under 3 Fulham Cards @6/5 with bet365