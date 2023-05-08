Brighton vs Everton Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Amex Showdown

Brighton can't afford to ease up as they look to secure European football and Monday's visit of Everton offers a chance to add points to their tally.

The Seagulls appear to have steadied the ship after exiting the FA Cup at the semi-final stage, losing on penalties against Manchester United, and then going down 3-1 at Nottingham Forest.

They've since smashed Wolves 6-0 and earned revenge over United courtesy of a 99th-minute winner from the penalty spot to stay firmly in the mix for a European berth.

Everton, meanwhile, are battling for survival in the top flight and they make the long trip to the south coast sitting 19th, although they are just a point adrift of safety.

A 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Leicester last time out didn't do much to boost their hopes of beating the drop but avoiding defeat was crucial.

Brighton vs Everton Betting Predictions

Seagulls to seal shutout

Brighton have proven extremely tough to break down since shipping three at Nottingham Forest, but they appeared to be licking their wounds at the City Ground just days after losing in the FA Cup semi-final.

It's back-to-back wins with a clean sheet since that night in Nottingham and Roberto De Zerbi appears to have got his side back on track as they seek a route into Europe.

The Seagulls boast one of the tightest defences when hosting in the league this term, conceding just 14 goals with only Manchester United (8) and Newcastle (11) boasting a better record.

Everton make the long trip south without a win in 13 league away fixtures and with just one win on the road all season.

They have only managed to register 12 times across 17 away assignments and look set to be kept at bay on Monday.

Fast start on the cards

Everton have struggled to keep teams at arm's length over recent times, especially on the road and that suggests Brighton should have no issues in getting in front in the first-half.

The Toffees have trailed at half-time in two of their last three on the road and Brighton looked primed to strike.

Brighton netted four goals in the opening half against Wolves and have been in the lead at the break in three of their last five at the Amex.

They have gone on to win each of those three fixtures and are worth siding with to repeat that feat against Everton.

Onana to fall foul of referee

Amadou Onana didn't feature against Leicester last time out due to illness but he's expected to come back in for the Toffees on Monday.

He has picked up eight yellow cards already this campaign - more than any other Everton player - and will likely have his hands full in trying to help his side from being overwhelmed in midfield.

Brighton tend to start their attacks through the middle before venturing out into the wide channels and Onana looks a prime candidate to receive his ninth booking of the term.

