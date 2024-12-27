Our football expert offers his Brighton vs Brentford predictions and betting tips, ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash, at 19:30 (27/12/2024).

It’s three defeats on the bounce for Brentford, who were turned over for the first time at home this season by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and the Bees are on the comeback trail when they head to the Amex to face Brighton.

Bees can deliver a south-coast sting

Brentford have lost three Premier League matches on the spin, but those defeats have come in tough fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Chelsea and the Bees could carry a threat in their recovery mission against Brighton.

The Seagulls are an excellent team, but it’s five games without success for the south coast side and that run includes heavy 3-1 defeats against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven Premier League home matches, conceding 16 times in that leaky spell, and that will delight the counter-attacking talents of Brentford.

The Bees have won seven Premier League matches this season and, while all of those victories have come at their west London base, they have played with credit at Everton, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea this season.

Those performances give hope of them returning from the south coast with three points and makes Frank’s men look overpriced for an Amex success.

Goals to flow at the Amex

There have been 39 goals scored in Brighton’s 11 home matches this season, an average of 3.54 strikes per game, and another high-scoring contest is on the cards when Brentford visit the Amex.

The Bees have hit the net 32 times in the Premier League this term and if anything Frank’s men look a more dangerous attacking force since former talisman Ivan Toney departed for Saudi Arabia.

Five of Brentford’s last eight matches have gone over 3.5 goals while the bet has copped in three of Brighton’s previous four games. Expect Friday’s contest to follow that trend.

Mbeumo can make his mark

Bryan Mbeumo has scored ten goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season and the Cameroon international can make his mark against Brighton.

The 25-year-old’s pace and ability is likely to be a major threat against a Brighton defence which has shipped ten goals in their last five games. Mbeumo looks like a solid anytime goalscorer punt.

