Brighton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Watkins to spearhead Villa response

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday's Premier League match from The Amex.

Aston Villa will be hoping to bounce back from their midweek disappointment in Europe by gaining a positive result when they visit Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Aston Villa to win @ 11/8 with Betano

Ollie Watkins to score anytime @ 6/4 with Betano

Joao Pedro 4+ shots @ 5/4 with Betano

Villa to put European frustration to one side

Aston Villa's hopes of reaching this season's Europa Conference League final were dealt a blow on Thursday, as they lost 4-2 to Olympiacos in the first leg of their semi-final tie on home soil.

While that was undoubtedly a setback for Unai Emery's side, they do have a good record in matches played immediately after a European fixture, winning seven and losing just two of their 12 such games this season.

That is a record they can improve upon when they visit an out-of-sorts Brighton side who are without a win in six league games and come into this off the back of heavy defeats to Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Villa have won each of the last five clashes between these two sides, including a 6-1 success in September's reverse meeting at Villa Park, and they are more than capable of claiming all three points on Sunday, a result that would further boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

In-form Watkins has previous against Brighton

Ollie Watkins' remarkable season continued on Thursday, as despite Villa's defeat to Olympiacos, the England international was able to notch his 27th goal of the campaign.

Only Man City's Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer of Chelsea have scored more Premier League goals than Watkins this season, while no player has registered as many assists as the England international.

Three of Watkins' goals came in September's demolition of Brighton and he certainly loves facing Roberto De Zerbi's side, as he has scored six goals in his last four appearances against them.

Watkins is also the Premier League's leading scorer away from home this season with 10 goals and all these statistics suggest he can add to that tally on Sunday.

Pedro to provide Brighton's attacking threat

Brazilian forward Joao Pedro is Brighton's leading scorer this season with 19 goals across all competitions, but he has not found the back of the net since early February.

A hamstring injury is partly to blame for that dry spell, but the 22-year-old now appears to be back to full fitness.

Since returning from injury in early April, Pedro has averaged over three shots per game in the Premier League, including four against Bournemouth last weekend - a match that ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Seagulls.

No Brighton player has managed more shots, on or off target, than the 22-year-old this season and he is capable of adding at least four more to his tally against Villa.

