Brighton vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/3 booking in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday at 17:30.

Arsenal will be targeting a return to the summit of the Premier League when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Saturday.

Brighton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win @ 3/5 with bet365

Arsenal over 5.5 shots on target @ 1/1 with bet365

Kai Havertz to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Arsenal gunning for top spot

With the top three in the Premier League almost inseparable, the title race looks like it could go down to the wire and Arsenal will be hoping to put the pressure on their rivals by leading the way as Saturday draws to a close.

Mikel Arteta’s men clinched a routine win over Luton in midweek to restore faith after their turgid top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City last weekend, extending their unbeaten run to 10 in the league.

Nine of these 10 outings have ended in victory and their last five away games in the top flight have yielded 13 points and 19 goals while seeing the Gunners concede only one goal.

With top spot on the line and facing a Brighton side that have lost to Liverpool, Roma, Fulham and Wolves in their last seven games, Arsenal look well positioned for the win.

Brighton vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 3/5 with bet365

Verbruggen to earn his keep at Emirates

Arsenal are the top scorers in the Premier League and you don’t get that record without rattling off your fair share of shots, and that is exactly what they are expected to do when they visit the Amex Stadium.

The Gunners have registered 159 shots on target in the Premier League this season, averaging 5.3 per game and testing the goalkeeper six times or more in six of their last eight top-flight affairs.

Brighton’s last meeting with one of the title challengers came last weekend as they allowed Liverpool an incredible 30 shots on goal, eight of which tested Bart Verbruggen, suggesting the Seagulls are likely to be under the cosh again on Saturday.

Brighton vs Arsenal Tip 2: Arsenal over 5.5 shots on target @ 1/1 with bet365

Havertz on the naughty list

Kai Havertz has had a tumultuous start to life at the Emirates and, while his overall performances have improved lately, the Germany international is still finding himself on the wrong side of the rulebook with regularity.

Havertz was booked for the 11th time in his Arsenal career in midweek and has now been carded in three of his last seven in all competitions.

He has committed a club-high 37 fouls in the Premier League this season and could find himself reprimanded by the referee on the south coast.

Brighton vs Arsenal Tip 3: Kai Havertz to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365