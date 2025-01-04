Get three Brighton vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 17:30 Premier League clash (4/1/2025).

Arsenal started 2025 with a bang as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Brentford on New Year’s Day and they will be looking to follow up in order to maintain the pressure on Liverpool with victory at Brighton.

The Gunners trail Liverpool by six points having played one game more and any slip-up at Brighton, who have gone seven league games without a win, could be fatal to their title aspirations.

Brighton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & over 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Gabriel Jesus to score at anytime @ 15/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Carlos Baleba to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score free bets at sign up with the bet365 welcome offer

Sign up with the UK’s best bookies to claim free bets

Play with the best betting sites in the UK when betting on football online

Arsenal should keep up the pace

Arsenal have gone nine league games unbeaten since limping to a 1-0 loss at Newcastle at the beginning of November and they are certainly rallying to the cause as they attempt to hunt down table-topping Liverpool.

The Gunners made it three wins on the bounce with their 3-1 victory at Brentford on Wednesday and this looks like the perfect time to be heading to Brighton, whose early hard work has been undone by a seven-match winless run.

The Seagulls have drawn five of those fixtures, including 2-2 away at Aston Villa last time out, but they have also been beaten 3-1 by Fulham and Crystal Palace, highlighting their drastic dip in form.

That said, Arsenal have conceded in each of their last eight away league games and that lends itself to a high-scoring fixture, especially given both teams have scored in 10 of Albion’s last 11 top-flight fixtures.

Brighton vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win & over 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Jesus has found form over Christmas

Having looked like he had forgotten how to score, Gabriel Jesus has hit back with six goals in his last four appearances and Mikel Arteta may struggle to drop the in-form Brazilian at the Amex Stadium.

Kai Havertz missed the recent 3-1 win at Brentford due to illness, so his participation must be in doubt only three days on, meaning Jesus is likely to retain his place spearheading Arsenal's attack.

He scored in this fixture at the Emirates in December 2023, grabbing the first goal in a 2-0 win, and his rich vein of scoring form may continue against the Seagulls on the south coast.

Brighton vs Arsenal Tip 2: Gabriel Jesus to score at anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

Baleba may find nullifying Gunners difficult

Cameroonian youngster Carlos Baleba is already proving to be a big player for Brighton with his ability to break up the play and get things moving, but a card could be on its way against Arsenal.

Baleba picked up his third booking in his last seven appearances against Aston Villa last time out, making five successful tackles but also committing two fouls.

Arsenal are likely to enjoy a lot of possession in midfield areas with Baleba entrusted to retrieve the ball, although he was cautioned in 3-0 defeat in this fixture last season and could fall foul to the referee again.

Brighton vs Arsenal Tip 3: Carlos Baleba to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365