Brighton vs Ajax Predictions and Betting Tips: Seagulls Backed to Beat Despondent Dutch Side

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Ajax predictions and betting tips ahead of their Group B clash in the Europa League on Thursday.

Brighton are currently bottom of Group B but will be hoping to land a first ever European win when they welcome Ajax on Thursday, who are winless in their last nine games and have parted ways with manager Maurice Steijn.

Brighton vs Ajax Betting Tips

Brighton to win and both teams to score @ 7/5 with bet365

Joao Pedro to score anytime @20/21 with bet365

Brighton to score over 2.5 goals @4/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Seagulls can land first European win

Brighton have endured a difficult start to their maiden European campaign, sitting bottom of Group B in the Europa League with just one point from their two matches so far.

However, there are not many sides in the competition in worse form than their visitors Ajax, who have failed to win in their last nine matches, are in the Eredivisie relegation places following a 4-3 loss to Utrecht on Sunday and are now without a manager.

Brighton have also struggled of late, being winless in their last five matches, but they have faced some tough sides in that run, such as Manchester City and Liverpool, and should fare better against an Ajax side who are also yet to win in Europe this term.

There have been goals at both ends in 11 of Brighton's 12 games across all competitions this season, whilst both teams have found the net in five of Ajax's last six matches, suggesting both sides will score as the Seagulls come out on top in an exciting affair.

Brighton vs Ajax Tip 1: Brighton to win and both teams to score @7/5 with bet365

Pedro primed to score again

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have scored four goals in Europe this season and their Brazilian forward Joao Pedro has three of them.

He has been the Seagulls’ standout star in the Europa League and he can net again against a leaky Ajax defence.

The Dutch side have conceded 17 goals in their last six games and may struggle to contain the attacking talent in Brighton’s ranks, such as Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Pedro.

AEK Athens outshot Ajax 23 to 10 in their last European match and, given Brighton took 15 shots against the Greek side in their meeting, there is a feeling Jay Gorter’s goal could be in for another barrage of efforts, with Pedro at the forefront of proceedings.

Brighton vs Ajax Tip 2: Joao Pedro to score anytime @20/21 with bet365

Hosts can net a few against Dutch strugglers

As mentioned, Ajax are in turmoil as proven by their sacking of manager Steijn on Monday and it seems unlikely that caretaker boss Hedwiges Maduro will have the time to strengthen their leaky backline before facing Brighton.

The Seagulls have scored over 2.5 goals in three of their six games at the Amex Stadium this term, whilst their visitors have conceded three and four times in their last two away matches.

De Zerbi’s side can be devastating when they are at their best and, coming off the back of a poor run, they will be looking to land a big victory against a massively underperforming Ajax and get their season back on track.

Brighton vs Ajax Tip 3: Brighton to score over 2.5 goals @4/5 with bet365