Our betting expert offers up his best Brighton vs AEK Athens predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

After months of waiting, Brighton will finally get their first European campaign underway on Thursday when they host AEK Athens in their opening Europa League group-stage fixture.

Brighton vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Brighton to win and over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Joao Pedro to score anytime @ 11/10 with bet365

Over 10 corners @ 6/5 with bet365

The Seagulls finished sixth in the Premier League last season to book their spot, while AEK Athens dropped out of Champions League qualifying to secure their place in the group stage.

Brighton can start with a bang

Brighton fans are in dreamland of late, as they have only lost one match this season under Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls have been deadly in front of goal in their first five matches, scoring 15 goals.

De Zerbi's side have scored three or more goals in four of their first five matches, and they have excelled at home in front of their own supporters. Brighton have only lost four games at home in their last 15 fixtures, and they welcome an AEK Athens side who have struggled to keep clean sheets.

Matias Almeyda's men have not kept a clean sheet in a competitive fixture since May, and they should come unstuck in a high-scoring battle at the Amex.

Pedro can lead by example

Brighton's European campaign should mean De Zerbi rotates his side for the next few weeks, and none of his forwards are guaranteed to start.

Joao Pedro started the 3-1 win over Manchester United on the bench, but he played his part as he found the net to pile more misery on Erik ten Hag.

Pedro has scored twice this season for Brighton, and he continues to be a menace in the opposition penalty box.

The former Watford man is averaging more than 10 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes this season, and if he can find some space he will no doubt punish AEK Athens' defence.

Brighton to take charge from the outset

The Seagulls are expected to dictate the flow of the game, so looking at the corners market makes sense.

De Zerbi's team should be able to dominate possession and score several goals, and they have already proved they mean business this season.

Brighton have had 32 corners this season, the sixth most in the Premier League, while only Manchester City and Tottenham have had more shots than them.

If Brighton continue in that fashion, they should rack up corners quickly, and over 10 looks achievable.

