Brighton v Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/4 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton v Wolves predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League matchup on Monday night.

Brighton have some ground to make up if they want to secure a European spot again this season and they will be hoping they can continue their solid home record as they host Wolves. The visitors have been in fine form recently and are nearing the top half of the table.

Brighton v Wolves Betting Tips

Brighton to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Joao Pedro to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Craig Dawson to be shown a card @ 9/4 with bet365

Hosts can win entertaining clash

These two sides have tended to put on an entertaining clash when they have met in recent times, there have been 16 goals in the last three head-to-heads and this match-up may be no different.

Brighton have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions and have also been strong on home turf, winning five, drawing four and losing one of their ten league games at the Amex this campaign.

In contrast, Wolves have struggled somewhat on the road this term, losing six of their ten Premier League clashes away from home.

Both teams have found the net in seven of Wolves’ last eight road trips however and the attacking style that Brighton use can leave them vulnerable at the back.

In what is expected to be an open affair, back Brighton to extend their good home record with a win that should also see both teams find the net.

Brighton v Wolves Tip 1: Brighton to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Pedro one to watch

Joao Pedro’s move from Watford to Brighton this summer increasingly looks like one of the shrewder completed by a Premier League outfit in that transfer window.

The Brazilian has 15 goals in all competitions, eight of which have been penalties, and looks likely to add to that tally in this clash.

With injuries to some of their other attacking talents, such as Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma, Pedro is a probable starter and can find the net.

Brighton v Wolves Tip 2: Joao Pedro to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Dawson could be vulnerable

Brighton’s dynamic attacking movements can cause their opponents’ defenders plenty of issues and Craig Dawson could be the latest to struggle in this game.

The 33-year-old has picked up five cautions already this term and, anchoring the Wolves defence, he could fall to another one against such an impressive Brighton forward line.

Brighton v Wolves Tip 3: Craig Dawson to be shown a card @ 9/4 with bet365