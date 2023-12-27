Brentford vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Bees Backed in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Wolves predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet this Wednesday evening.

Managing to escape a Boxing Day matchup is great for any side, but now Brentford are welcoming the Wolves into their den, as they meet at 19:30 this Wednesday.

Brentford vs Wolves Betting Tips

Brentford to Win @21/20 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365

It has been a tumultuous time for both sides lately as results are hard to come by, however, Wolves earned an early Christmas present defeating Chelsea 2-1. The Bees meanwhile were handed a loss, albeit by an impressive Aston Villa side.

Sting like a Bee

Whilst Brentford haven’t been superb in the league of late, one can feasibly see them defeating a Wolves side that has been a little short of atrocious on the road so far.

One that has seen Gary O’Neil’s side win just two games away from home, before falling prey to the likes of West Ham, Arsenal, Fulham, and most embarrassingly Sheffield United.

Losing four on the bounce to these opponents places them in perfect stead to aid Brentford’s bid to get back on track.

The Bees have won three of their last five, but have struggled to string more than two wins together of late.

Nevertheless, Wolves' woeful away record should prove the Bees boon, as they look to take all three points at home.

Brentford vs Wolves Tip 1: Brentford to Win @21/20 with bet365

Bees to feel the Wolves bite

Despite the fact they may be on the end of a defeat Wolves are still a deadly side and look likely to get on the scoresheet, as they have so often before.

They have only failed to score in two games all year, and have seen both sides get on the scoresheet in 79% of their matches. They have also failed to keep clean sheets, conceding in 15 of their 18 games on the season.

Brentford equally have failed to keep their opponents out, conceding in seven games on the bounce now.

The Bees will need goals in order to earn victory over Wolves but seem unlikely to be able to hold them at bay.

Brentford vs Wolves Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Bookies seem to be missing a trick

Considering the fact that both sides look likely to get on the scoresheet, the book seems to be seriously undervaluing the over 2.5 line here, as should they do so, we will already be two-thirds of the way there.

This is then only aided by the fact that Wolves see this line hit in 67% of their games, whilst Brentford only sees this fall to 65% of theirs.

The Bees have seen six of their last seven home games see three or more goals, as well as Wolves seeing their last five away games on the bounce hit the line.

With all this in mind and the fact that both are likely to get a goal, the over-2.5 line should be well in hand.

Brentford vs Wolves Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365