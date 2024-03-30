Brentford vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: United to keep Bees under cosh

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips for their Premier League tussle on Saturday.

Point deductions elsewhere are doing Brentford a favour as they flirt with relegation, while United should feel optimistic after signing off for the international break with a thrilling FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Brentford vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Man United to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Marcus Rashford Over 2.5 Shots @ 10/11 with bet365

Under 11 corners @ 11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Ten Hag to enjoy GTech redemption

Brentford can’t keep a clean sheet or buy a win right now and that leaves them vulnerable to a United side poised for a strong finish to another underwhelming season.

Eighteen months after Erik ten Hag’s first road trip as United boss ended in a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford, the Dutchman returns to the Gtech Stadium to set the record straight.

They have plenty in their favour with Rasmus Hojlund fit again and scoring goals, Marcus Rashford on a scoring streak and Kobbie Mainoo winning plaudits after an impressive week away with England.

And that 4-3 win over bitter rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup ahead of the break will have done the club the world of good and given them something to build on as they strive to nail down a top-six finish.

The Bees, in contrast, are struggling. One clean sheet in the league since October tells its own story and Thomas Frank’s defence will this weekend by missing Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey and Sergio Reguilon, handing United a golden opportunity to land the odds.

Brentford vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man United to win @ 6/5 with bet365

On-song Rashford ready to rock

Rashford was handed just a few minutes for England against Brazil in the international break, but if he isn’t feeling the love with the Three Lions he sure is with the Red Devils.

Ten Hag has had plenty of opportunities to bench Rashford, but generally persists with the enigmatic forward and, with three goals in his last three United outings, he isn’t letting his manager down.

Rashford is averaging 2.2 shots per game this season and can clear that easily at Brentford, against a reshaped defence who cough up far too many scoring chances.

Brentford vs Man Utd Tip 2: Marcus Rashford over 2.5 shots @ 10/11 with bet365

Numbers point to low corner count

Brentford are averaging 4.5 corners at the Gtech Stadium in the Premier League this season, United are averaging 4.3 away from Old Trafford.

On statistical grounds alone the 2-way corner line appears to have been set too high at 11.5. Take a risk and back under 11 at 11/10.

Brentford vs Man Utd Tip 3: Under 11 corners @ 11/10 with bet365