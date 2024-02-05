Brentford vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Man City predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Premier League clash at the Gtech.

City are aiming to maintain their title push by striving for a ninth successive win, while hosts Brentford will be hoping to upset the odds and boost their survival chances.

Brentford vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City and over 3.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Phil Foden to assist at least one goal @ 5/2 with bet365

Christian Norgaard to be carded @ 13/8 with bet365

City can stay on the title trail

Manchester City have been relentless since their triumph at the Club World Cup and they can extend their winning sequence to nine by defeating Brentford in west London.

Pep Guardiola’s side were below their best during Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at home to Burnley and will have a healthy respect for the Bees, who did the double over them last season.

However, they are approaching full strength with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland back in the mix and should come up with the answers against a stubborn but limited opposition.

City had to wait until the 88th minute for Nathan Ake to strike the killer blow in last Friday’s 1-0 victory away to Tottenham in the FA Cup third round.

But they have scored three goals or more in six of their last eight matches and should come up with the answers against Brentford’s ultra-low defensive block.

Brentford will offer a threat on the counter-attack and from set-pieces and could contribute to an entertaining game, but they will struggle to avoid a seventh loss in eight league games.

Fluent Foden can unlock the battling Bees

Kevin De Bruyne’s return has given City an added dimension but Phil Foden is top of the club’s Premier League assist charts with seven and his creative instincts could be key to opening up the Brentford back line.

Foden laid on the third goal in City’s midweek success over Burnley and looks an overpriced 5/2 shot to come up with at least one assist on Monday.

Norgaard looks nailed on for another caution

Brentford will be looking to break up Manchester City attacks at the earliest opportunity and holding midfielder Christian Norgaard is sure to be at the forefront of their defensive operations.

The Dane has been booked in four of his last six league appearances and was fortunate to avoid a stiffer punishment during Wednesday’s 3-2 loss away to Tottenham after making a series of questionable tackles.

He faces an even trickier task against the champions and looks a solid 13/8 wager to add to his card count (eight from 19 Premier League appearances).

