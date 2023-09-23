Brentford vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Multiple 2/1 tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Brentford vs Everton predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League clash.

Everton have stayed up by the skin of their teeth in the last two Premier League seasons and their struggles seem to be continuing this time around, as they have taken just a single point from their opening five games.

Brentford v Everton Betting Tips

Brentford to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365

Yoane Wissa to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365

Abdoulaye Doucore to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365

The Toffees head to Brentford this Saturday looking to get their first win of the season, while the hosts will be aiming to bounce back from a narrow defeat to Newcastle last weekend.

Toffees’ struggles may continue

Scoring goals has been a persistent issue for Everton in recent seasons and despite bringing in reinforcements such as Beto and Arnaut Danjuma in attacking areas, they have struggled on that front again.

The Toffees have netted twice in five games as both came in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Sean Dyche’s side also travel to take on a team with one of the most solid home records in the top division.

Brentford have lost only one of their last 18 home games in the Premier League and were a touch unlucky to lose 1-0 to Newcastle last weekend.

The Bees have become one of the most awkward teams to face in the top flight and should be able to record another victory on home soil.

To add to that, Everton have failed to score in their last seven away league defeats so Thomas Frank’s side are fancied to win to nil.

Brentford vs Everton Tip 1: Brentford to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365

Wissa to find the net

The suspension of Ivan Toney looked a big blow for Brentford when it was announced but in his absence the duo of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have stepped up.

Wissa has netted twice in the Premier League this season and he ranks in the top five in the division for shots per 90 minutes, averaging 4.3.

The 27-year-old is a persistent threat and could land on the scoresheet again as he takes on an Everton back line who have conceded nine times in just five matches.

Brentford v Everton Tip 2: Yoane Wissa to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365

Doucoure to fall foul of the referee

Everton’s combative midfield can often run into trouble with the referee and that should be no different this time around.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has already been booked this season and he leads the Toffees in fouls conceded.

The 30-year-old was shown six yellow cards in 17 starts last season and against a robust Brentford midfield he could be forced into more rash challenges.

Take Doucoure to be shown a card in this clash.

Brentford v Everton Tip 3: Abdoulaye Doucore to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365