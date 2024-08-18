Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Brentford and Crystal Palace had sharply contrasting seasons last term, with the Eagles finishing tenth after a late rally that saw them take 19 points from the last 21 on offer in 2023/24.

By contrast the Bees finished 16th after a season to forget that was blighted by injuries and the absence of Ivan Toney.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Eagles on the up

Crystal Palace had arguably the most Jekyll and Hyde season of any team in the Premier League last season, struggling under Roy Hodgson before finishing with a flourish under new boss Oliver Glasner.

They eventually finished 10th and despite losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, they look set to have another strong campaign.

Chadi Riad, Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada all look like solid additions and they have managed to retain much of their core squad.

Brentford have managed to hold on to Ivan Toney and have added Fabio Carvalho to their ranks, but they will be without new striker Igor Thiago, who has a knee injury,

The Bees won just five of their 19 home games last term and they look vulnerable in this opener against Palace, who have the look of a team on the up.

Brentford did suffer stalemates in three of their six pre-season games, though, so backing Palace draw no bet looks like the play here.

Mateta to continue hot streak

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 13 goals since Glasner took charge in late February, a tally that is more than any other Premier League player during that period.

He continued that into the summer as he netted five times for the French Olympic side en route to a silver medal.

The 27-year-old is fancied to carry on that form with another goal in this London derby.

Toney could fall foul of referee

Ivan Toney’s goalscoring exploits are well known but he also has a tendency to go in the book and he has picked up plenty of cards over recent years.

The England international has at least eight cautions in his last five completed seasons and was cautioned five times in 17 top-flight appearances last term.

Side with Toney to end up in the referee’s notebook again.

