Brentford vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Tips for Bottom of the Table Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Burnley predictions and betting tips, as the two bottom-half sides clash in the Premier League.

Brentford haven’t exactly set the league alight, as they have in years past, this season and they currently flounder in 15th with just one win to their name. Their fortunes could turn around as they welcome a similarly fated Burnley side to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Burnley Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score - Yes @4/5 with bet365

Over 2 Burnley Cards @10/11 with bet365

Under 14.5 Brentford Shots @10/11 with bet365

Three points separate these two sides at the bottom, whilst Burnley's return to the storied heights of the Premier League hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Brentford appears to be struggling without the menace that Ivan Toney was up front, not to mention his off-pitch extracurriculars.

The sides meet fresh off the international break, with few of their players having headed to their national setups, the sides should be rested and ready for this match.

Signs of promise from failing sides

Despite these two sides only holding one win to their names, with a few draws thrown into the mix, they both hold decent scoring records having been able to get off the mark but not finish the race.

Brentford have seen both teams score in 75% of their matches with just two of their first eight games not seeing this, one such against the impressive Newcastle side. This includes all of their clashes against bottom-half teams, bar a 3-0 win over Fulham on the second day of the season.

Burnley followed suit in this regard with just three of their eight matches not seeing both sides score, as again all of their matches against the bottom half side have resulted in this.

The eventual victor of this clash may elude us, as Burnley’s defensive style could end up surmounting the home side, yet one can easily see these two lowly sides bagging one each.

Claret and Yellow

The Clarets seem to have brought their Championship style into the Premier League, one that many would say has embodied Burnley through their top-flight tenure, with hard challenges and the visceral style of play that leaves knees hurting at home.

This has resulted in them earning an average of 2.63 cards per match with them having two or more in all bar one of their matches.

As Brentford look to frustrate the Clarets this number could easily rise and see the over come in nicely.

Brentford stymied by Claret staunchness

The Bees have been a far cry from the impressive side that took the league by storm last year and with the loss of Ivan Toney, their shooting has taken a considerable knock.

They are averaging a mere 10 shots per match, leaving us plenty of leeway between this and the 14.5 betting line.

Not to mention that Burnley’s defensive efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as they regularly pen their opponents in and force them backwards and out of shooting opportunities.

Brentford fans could well have little cheer for in the evening.

