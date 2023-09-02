Brentford vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Bees Tipped in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips and the two meet in London for the Premier League match.

Both of these sides have had mixed starts to their league campaigns, Brentford off to a strong start with five points, whilst Bournemouth have struggled without a win. These two sides now meet as one attempts to kick on whilst the other needs a kickstart.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

South Coast Shellacking

The Bees have been nothing short of impressive in their time in the Premier League, and even with the loss of their star striker Ivan Toney, they seem to be carrying this through.

Bournemouth have struggled, after avoiding relegation last time out, and are without a win in their first three games.

Brentford have scored six goals in their last three games, averaging two a game, as the Cherries failed to score in their last match against Tottenham.

The front line possessed by the London outfit has also been in form, as all three have managed goals across their first matches and would want to add to their numbers.

Bournemouth should pose no real threat to this Brentford side who will be spurred on by the fans.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Brentford to win by 2 or more goals @15/8 with bet365

Cherries on Target

Despite their lacklustre performances Bournemouth have demonstrated some considerable attacking intent in the last few matches and may well be looking to carry this into their London trip.

Across their last three matches, they have had 13 shots on target at an average of 4.3 per game, with this being enough to cover the over.

These were also managed against the might of Liverpool, who they have notoriously had their struggles with in the past. The ability to test the keeper this often against the Reds could translate into their game against the Bees.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Over 3.5 Bournemouth Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Quiet game for the Referee

Despite all of the new rule changes in the league both of these sides seem to have adapted well, picking up minimal attention from the officials.

Both sides have been extremely careful on the pitch, and even with their opponents with only one of the six collective games these two sides have played hitting the over for this line.

All matches, bar one, have seen fewer than five cards, and now these two match up and should bring a competitive but cordial approach to the match.

Their discipline is one that should be applauded and could well carry into this game.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Under 5 Cards @5/6 with bet365