Brentford vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, ahead of their 14:00 kick off this Sunday.

Aston Villa will have to leave their bastion of Villa Park and go on the road to the GTech in an attempt to continue their run at the top of the table. Standing in their way will the hosts Brentford who have been spotty, to say the least.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @20/21 with bet365

Under 10 Corners @1/1 with bet365

John McGinn 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Despite Villa’s dominance at home, they have been far less convincing on the road, only having won three of their eight road games.

The Bees on the other hand seem to be struggling to string together a run of results, having claimed just one win from their last five games.

Cuts both ways

Expect both of these sides to get on the scoresheet and in doing so get us two-thirds of the way to the over 2.5 line. One of these sides will no doubt nab a winner as well to satisfy the line.

Brentford have only failed to score in one home game all season, something they will be looking to continue as they welcome the Villa.

The Villains themselves have only failed to score twice all season long, having bagged at least one in five straight.

This combined looks enough to secure the both teams to score line, and once, here the over 2.5 is merely one goal away.

Villa sees this goal line hit in 69% of their games, as the Bees only see this fall to 63%.

Look for both sets of fans to have something to cheer for, and then an eventual winner to emerge, but which side it is we cannot say.

GTech lacking in corners

The GTech Community Stadium has been seemingly starved of corners this year, and one should expect this to continue as neither sets the world alight in this category.

Just a quarter of games at this stadium have seen nine or more corners.

Brentford rarely earn more than four corners in a game either, with them seeing more than this just 38% of the time.

Aston Villa see this rise slightly but it doesn't appear to be substantial enough to warrant the over on the corner line, bringing the under into play,

Marvellous McGinn

John McGinn is an integral part of this Aston Villa side, and a firm fan favourite, having come up from the Championship with them, and now aiding the side in their league and European exploits.

With this has come his attacking play, which has seen him bag a few goals for the Villains, and as an ever-present candidate for a shot on target.

He has been averaging one shot on target every other game so far, yet a goal last time out will only prove to embolden the Scottish international, encouraging him to try his luck once again.

