Brentford vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners tipped for EFL Cup Victory

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in a London derby in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal are faced yet again with another London derby, as they travel south of the river to take on Brentford in the EFL Cup. It was a weekend of disappointment for both sides and will now look to press on with their respective cup runs.

Brentford vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw at home at the weekend, but many felt the Gunners could have gone on to win the match, ensuring their bragging rights over their fiercest rivals.

Brentford on the other hand suffered a dismal loss at the hands of Everton. The Toffees eased to a consummate 3-1 win in the end. This cemented Brentford's home woes, as they may need a decent cup run to lift the fans.

Gunners to blast away the Bees

Arsenal have carried their impressive form of last season into this year's edition of the league and will now be looking to take it into the cup as well.

They are unbeaten on the season so far and have won every single away game they have played.

Brentford in contrast have had a dismal start, especially in front of their own fans. Their only win came away at Fulham, while they haven't secured more than a point at home, and somehow managed to lose to a poor Toffees side.

This will not buoy any Brentford fans or players to know that they now must face last year’s league runners-up, at the place that has been so unkind to them of late.

Mikel Arteta has shown no signs of considering massive squad rotation either, meaning the Gunners could well be at full strength, or something close to as they head to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arsenal to shut the door

Shockingly, Arsenal have been one of the best sides when it comes to protecting their own net, engaging in a tactic that seems to stop their opponents from being able to get any corners against them.

When away from home Arsenal have never conceded more than two corners, with this when averaged falling to one a game.

Brentford has struggled in the past when facing top-tier opposition and this could well continue against the might of the Gunners.

They themselves have not been superb in the corner category either, only averaging 4.25 per home game, and only succeeding in gaining the over-four line in half of their matches.

This included their last outing against Everton which only saw them get one corner in the whole match.

Look for the Bees to struggle in this category once more.

Arsenal gunning for corners

While the Gunner may seem to keep their opponents quiet regarding their corners, they themselves do not seem to go the same way.

Presently averaging one of the highest solo corner rates in the league, earning an average of 9.67 per match.

This only falls to a rate of 9.5 in their away games. The over-5 line has been successful in every single game that they have played this season both home and away, and one cannot see them letting their foot off the gas.

This lacklustre Brentford side is unlikely to be able to counter the sheer attacking power possessed by the Gunners presently, and Arsenal will no doubt be rewarded with a slew of corners, comfortably covering the over-five line.

