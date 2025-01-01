Get three Brentford v Arsenal predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday's 17:30 Premier League match (1/12/2025)

The Premier League's only fixture on New Year's Day pits London clubs Brentford and Arsenal against one another at the Gtech Community Stadium, where the Bees have been a tough nut to crack this season.

Brentford v Arsenal Betting Tips

Brentford or draw double chance @ 13/8 with bet365- Add to Betslip

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365- Add to Betslip

Kai Havertz to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

Bees can hold firm on their own patch

Arsenal ended 2024 with a composed 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Ipswich, but they lacked ruthlessness in attack, and a similar performance could cost them against Brentford.

The Gunners failed to make the most of their 68 per cent possession at the Emirates Stadium and the absence of Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, is clearly impacting the Gunners.

Even before the win over Ipswich, Arsenal had shown signs of vulnerability earlier in December, dropping points away to Fulham and at home to Everton.

And they could be in for a tough time of it when they visit Brentford, who have been especially strong on home soil this term.

The Bees have lost just one home league fixture and 22 of the 24 points they have collected in this season's Premier League have come in their own backyard.

With that in mind, they are worth backing to avoid defeat against Arsenal.

Brentford v Arsenal Tip 1: Brentford or draw double chance @ 13/8 with bet365

Goals could be at a premium in West London

Arsenal hammered Crystal Palace 5-1 at Selhurst Park before Christmas, but they have otherwise been underwhelming going forwards recently.

In three of their last four Premier League matches, the Gunners have scored one goal or less, and they have netted more than once in just two of their last six away fixtures in the top flight.

And while Brentford have been involved in some crackers this season, their last two league assignments have both featured under 2.5 goals, which looks like a decent supplementary pick at 11/8.

Brentford v Arsenal Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet36

Havertz could be drawn into cynical fouls

With Saka out and Gabriel Jesus deployed through the centre of Arsenal's attack recently, Kai Havertz has found himself playing in a deeper midfield role.

And while he can still be a threat from that area of the pitch, the German is more likely to get entangled in midfield battles.

No Arsenal player has committed more fouls in the league than Havertz (30) and he looks overpriced to be carded.

Havertz went into the book against Ipswich last time out and could again be shown a yellow card in a fiercer contest with Brentford.

Brentford v Arsenal Tip 3: Kai Havertz to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365