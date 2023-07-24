Our betting expert offers his best Brazil vs Panama predictions and betting tips for Monday's Women's World Cup clash at Hindmarsh Stadium.

Brazil Women have dominated South American football, but they have struggled to repeat that on the world stage and will be expected to make light work of a Panama side who are appearing at a World Cup for the first time.

Brazil vs Panama betting tips

De Oliveira Debinha to score first @ 13/5 with bet365

Brazil Women -4 goals on handicap @ 21/20 with bet365

Ten-minute result - Brazil Women @ 2/1 with bet365

Debinha to lead the way

Brazil forward Marta will be under the spotlight once again this summer in what could be the 37-year-old's final World Cup.

She holds the record for most goals scored at the World Cup, but strike partner Debinha could be just as deadly in the opening match.

The Kansas City Current forward is in good form, having scored four goals in her last four matches in all competitions. For Brazil, she has five goals in nine appearances and she should have plenty of chances to open the scoring.

Brazil vs Panama Bet 1: De Oliveira Debinha to score first @ 13/5 with bet365

Brazil can open their account in style

Pia Sundhage's Brazil side will be under immense pressure this summer to make a big statement as they try to win the World Cup for the first time.

They were drawn in Group F alongside France, Jamaica and Panama, and only Les Bleues should pose any threat to them topping the standings.

Brazil won their last two friendlies before heading down under, but the jury is still out after they lost three on the spin prior to that.

Brazil last reached the quarter-finals in 2011 and so need a fast start, but they face a Panama side who are likely to be starstruck on the world stage.

Panama qualified for the World Cup only via the play-offs and they will do well to keep the scoreline respectable.

In their last two matches before the World Cup, Panama lost 5-0 to Japan and 7-0 to Spain, so Brazil should have no problems racking up the goals.

Brazil vs Panama Bet 2: Brazil Women -4 goals on handicap @ 21/20 with bet365

Panama to be up against it from the opening whistle

The latest women's World Cup will be a new experience for the Panama squad, and while they should be incredibly proud of reaching this stage, there will be no favours coming from the Brazil dressing room.

In Brazil's squad there are five players each with more than 100 caps for their country, and that contrasts sharply with eight of their number aged 23 or younger.

Sundhage's side will look to compete with the best teams in the world, and they should have no issues wrapping Monday's game up before half-time. They should be better than Panama in every department, and it would not be a surprise to see them open the scoring inside the first ten minutes.

Brazil vs Panama Bet 3: Ten-minute result - Brazil Women @ 2/1 with bet365