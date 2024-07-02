Brazil vs Colombia Predictions and Betting Tips: Brazil can make their point

Our football betting expert offers up his Brazil vs Colombia predictions and betting tips ahead of their final Copa America group clash on Tuesday.

Brazil need just a point to be sure of their place in the last eight of the Copa America but it will not be a straightforward task against an in-form Colombia in their final Group D clash.

Colombia have two wins from two on the board so are already safely through. Colombia are on a hugely-impressive 10-match winning streak, while 's side are now unbeaten in 25 matches - a run that started with a 2-1 win over Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in November last.

Brazil vs Colombia Betting Tips

Draw could suit both sides

Considering Brazil need just a draw and weighing up just how dangerous a prospect Colombia are for Junior’s men in California, this final Group D match may just end up all square.

Colombia’s devastating recent form means they have a good argument to claim to be the best men’s international team on the planet right now with a stunning 10-game winning sequence under their belts - a run of victories that includes a 2-1 success over Wednesday’s opponents back in November.

However, boss Nestor Lorenzo may opt to rest some players for this final group clash and a slightly weaker Colombia will surely give Brazil the chance to secure the point they need to be completely sure of their own place in the knockout stage.

Despite expectations being relatively low heading into the tournament, Selecao’s performances in the US have pointed to them being capable of challenging for glory, with a frustrating goalless draw with Costa Rica - during which they racked up 19 shots to no avail - being followed up by a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Colombia will not want to give up their proud, long unbeaten record but may just take their eye off the ball as they know they are through already and a draw could be the best bet when the two South America rivals go head-to-head.

Brazil vs Colombia Tip 1: Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Vinicius Jr to inspire Brazil again

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was the hero in the previous game, scoring twice for Brazil, to boost his goal tally for his country up to a modest five.

There’s no doubt that someone of Vinicius’ quality will want to improve that record for Brazil and this could be the ideal chance for him to grab another goal.

The 23-year-old came into the tournament after a productive campaign in Spain, when he scored 24 goals in all competitions for Real, and he has looked sharp in the US so far.

At 9/4 to score anytime, Vinicius seems an ideal candidate in the anytime goalscorer market.

Brazil vs Colombia Tip 2: Vinicius Jr to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

Columbia Ace Cracking Away

While there could be some changes for Colombia in this final group clash, star man Luis Diaz is expected to keep his place in the side.

With Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios and Jhon Cordoba all likely to be rotated - the trio are all a booking away from being suspended for the quarter-finals - it could be up to Liverpool man Diaz to once again inspire them.

The 27-year-old slotted home a penalty to get them up and running in the 3-0 win over Costa Rica last time out and he now has 13 goals for his country.

Diaz is 6/4 to have over 2.5 shots against Brazil, decent odds considering he has taken two shots in both of the games so far in the tournament and he would need to just add one more to his usual tally to deliver.

Brazil vs Colombia Tip 3: Luis Diaz over 2.5 shots @ 6/4 with bet365.