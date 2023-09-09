Bradford vs Grimsby Predictions and Betting Tips: Mariners can navigate tough away trip

Our football betting expert offers his Bradford vs Grimsby predictions and betting tips ahead of their League Two encounter on Saturday.

Bradford are off to a mixed start with six points from six games while Grimsby are just a point better off. Their mid-table meeting at Valley Parade offers both a chance to push towards the playoff places.

Bradford vs Grimsby Betting Tips

Grimsby or draw double chance @ 4/5 with bet365

Abu Eisa to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Richie Smallwood to be carded @ 9/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Injury-hit Bantams could fall short

Bradford are expected to be without several key players for their televised League Two clash at home to Grimsby and they may struggle to secure maximum points.

As one of the biggest clubs in the fourth tier, Bradford always go into their home games with big expectations.

Mark Hughes's men have triumphed in each of this season’s two league matches at Valley Parade but their chances of beating Grimsby are hampered by a depleted squad.

A crowded Bantams treatment room includes three-goal leading scorer Alex Pattison and talismanic centre-forward Andy Cook, who netted 28 league goals last term.

Midfielder regular Alex Gilliead is also among the injured group and Kenyan international winger Clarke Oduor has been called up for his country.

Oduor was part of the Bradford team who laboured to a 0-0 draw at Mansfield last Saturday and his absence removes another element of creativity from a depleted group who seems to lack an offensive spark.

Grimsby appear to be taking on the Bantams at an opportune moment and they head to Yorkshire with confidence after last weekend's superb 2-0 victory at home to Gillingham.

Paul Hurst's improving side are unbeaten in their last four league games and they look a solid 4/5 wager to add at least another point to their tally.

Bradford vs Grimsby Tip 1: Grimsby or draw double chance @ 4/5 with bet365

Bank on Eisa to find the net

In-form attacker Abu Eisa has been Grimsby's star man this season with four of their eight league goals and he looks an attractive 3/1 shot to add to his tally on Saturday.

Eisa will be highly motivated to impress against his former employers Bradford, where he spent the last two seasons and managed to score just two goals in 18 league appearances.

He has been an instant hit with the Mariners and already has a couple of goal-of-the-season contenders after stunning strikes in 1-1 draws at home to Mansfield and away to Walsall.

Apart from his ability to score from long-range, Eisa is a threat on the counter-attack with his searing pace.

Eisa is without doubt the main threat to Bradford and it would not be much of a surprise if he got on the scoresheet.

Bradford vs Grimsby Tip 2: Abu Eisa to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Tough-tackling Smallwood could be carded

Bradford are likely to focus on winning the midfield battle and they will be hoping for a big performance from their experienced captain Richie Smallwood, who has played second-tier football for most of his career.

Smallwood developed a reputation as a strong tackler and has become well known to EFL referees.

The 32-year-old has picked up ten yellow cards in each of the last two seasons and has already been cautioned twice in the 2023-24 campaign.

He is likely to be in typically combative mood against Grimsby and looks a tempting bet for a booking at 9/4.

Bradford vs Grimsby Tip 3: Richie Smallwood to be carded @ 9/4 with bet365