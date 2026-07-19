BOYLESports Spain vs Argentina Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for the World Cup Final

How to Claim BOYLESports' Spain vs Argentina Offer

Visit BOYLESports through the promotional offer. Register a new BOYLESports account. Deposit at least £10. Place a qualifying sports bet of £10 or more. Your selection must be priced at evens (2.0) or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, receive £40 in free bets. You have 30 days from registration to place your qualifying bet. Free bets expire seven days after being credited. New UK customers (excluding Northern Ireland) only. Full BOYLESports terms and conditions apply.

Spain vs Argentina Preview

The 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its conclusion with a blockbuster meeting between defending champions Argentina and a Spain side that has been the tournament's benchmark from start to finish.

Beyond the battle for the trophy, Sunday's final also brings together two generations of football history. Lionel Messi, still producing defining performances at 39, comes up against 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona prodigy widely viewed as the player most capable of following in his footsteps.

Their story stretches back almost two decades after Messi famously posed for a charity photograph while holding baby Yamal during a Barcelona and UNICEF event in 2007, making this one of football's most remarkable full-circle moments.

Spain have looked almost untouchable defensively throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's side have conceded just one goal in seven matches, eliminating Portugal, Belgium and France while controlling games through relentless possession and organisation.

Rodri has returned to his imperious best, while goalkeeper Unai Simón is closing in on the Golden Glove after a series of commanding displays.

Argentina's journey has been far more dramatic. Lionel Scaloni's side has needed late goals in each of its knockout victories over Egypt, Switzerland and England, developing a reputation as the team that simply refuses to be beaten.

Messi's vision has remained central to everything, with the captain contributing crucial goals and assists as Argentina continues its pursuit of consecutive World Cup titles.

The tactical contrast should make for a fascinating final. Spain prefer to dictate possession and patiently wear opponents down, whereas Argentina have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to thrive in chaotic finishes.

If La Roja can maintain control for 90 minutes they will fancy their chances, but allowing Messi and his teammates into another late battle has proved costly for every opponent they have faced.

BOYLESports' £40 Spain vs Argentina Offer - Key Details

BOYLESports Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 in Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New UK customers (excluding NI) only. Deposit and stake £10 at minimum odds of 2.0. Free bets expire after 7 days. One offer per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

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