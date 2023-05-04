Boylesports Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our expert offers up his in-depth Boylesports review, as we cover everything that their sportsbook has to offer in May 2023.

Introduction to Boylesports

Boylesports have transitioned from a sportsbook that mainly focused on horse racing and greyhounds markets to one that covers a whole host of sports in recent years.

Given this, it’s now fair to say that they’re on their way to becoming one of the UK’s top betting sites.

Join our expert as he guides you through our Boylesports review, offering analysis on all that the bookmaker has to offer to users both old and new in 2023.

Boylesports Sign Up Offer

Claim your Boylesports Sign Up Offer

Boylesports’ sign up offer proves to be strong across the board, giving users a £30 bonus off of just a £10 qualifying stake without the need for a promo code.

All you have to do is register on their betting site or app, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher. Once this is done you will receive your £30 bonus.

This comes in the form of £20 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus, with players able to use these across any sports or live casino game they please.

The £20 free bets must be used all at once, meaning users will receive one £20 free bet to use on any sport they want.

The casino bonus can be used across all of their offered casino games, with the free bets expiring after seven days and the casino bonus expiring after 14.

The casino games bonus also comes with a five times wagering requirement, meaning the £10 bonus must be wagered five times before it can be withdrawn.

Boylesports Sports Markets

Boylesports offer a great selection of sports betting markets for users to bet on, with some excellent horse racing and greyhounds markets offered alongside some impressive football options as well.

Their football markets cover competitions and tournaments from all around the world, from Europe's major and minor leagues to Asian and South American leagues, they cover everything you need.

They offer a wide array of markets to play on when it comes to football, covering the usual markets such as goals, over/unders and shots on target.

Although, they don’t allow users to bet on some of the newer 90 minute markets such as passes, tackles and offsides for both players and teams.

However they also provide some excellent bet boosts on a huge range of matches, giving users a chance for enhanced odds on single selections, as well as pre-built bet builders.

In addition to this, they provide users with important information, stats and lineups for many games, allowing for players to get some insight and remain reliably informed as the game progresses.

Football fans will not be disappointed with Boylesports offerings when it comes to their football markets, with games, odds and selections offered in abundance.

Aside from this, they have a great selection of other sports betting markets to play on, with a handy A-Z menu allowing you to see all they have to offer.

Their horse racing markets are particularly strong, providing users with an incredible range of races and selections to bet on from meets around the world.

They also offer special markets that you won't find are offered amongst other bookmakers, as well as providing key information so players can stay informed about their bets.

Both extra places to odds boosts are offered as well, leaving players pleased with the amount of boosts and extra places they can get on a variety of races.

With impressive football markets and horse racing selections that are second to none, Boylesports represent a great UK bookmaker for the top punting events.

Boylesports Promotions

Boylesports gives both new and existing customers a great range of offers and bonuses for them to use while betting with them, with all of these listed down below.

Acca Insurance

Players will get the chance to insure their accumulator bets with Boylesports, meaning if one leg lets you down you can get your money back as a free bet.

This can be done by creating a 5+ leg acca on their selected markets with odds of 1/5 (1.2) or higher, and selecting their ‘Acca Insure’ bonus in your betslip.

If one leg of this accumulator lets you down, your stake will then be returned up to £20, with this coming as a free bet.

Acca Bonus

Boylesports also gives players the opportunity to boost your acca’s odds by up to 100%.

All you have to do is create an acca with 5+ legs and with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2), and select ‘Acca Boost’. This will then boost your odds, with the boost you receive depending on the amount of legs you have included.

This ranges from 5 legs, which gives you a 10% boost, to 14 legs, giving you a 100% boost. This is applied to your odds and will then be reflected in your winnings.

Fantasy Five

Boylesports also offers an enjoyable, free-to-play game called ‘Fantasy Five’, where the amount you win is determined by real life player performances, with this offer giving you the chance to win up to £10,000.

To get involved, you simply have to select five players from five different games, with these players then earning points based on their real life in-game performance.

Your selected players then must beat their individual projected points or their ‘Projected Fantasy Football Points’.

If all of your players perform better than expected you can be in with a chance of winning a share of £10,000. If two or more players win, the prize pool is split via the total number of winners.

Bet Builder Special Offer

Boylesports offer a great promotion of those who like to create their own bet builders on football matches, giving them a chance to double their money or claim it back under certain circumstances.

When creating your bet builder, simply look out for the ‘Double Winnings’ or ‘Money Back’ selections dependent on in game occurrences.

These are either a ‘0-0 Draw’, ‘A Penalty to be Scored’ or a ‘Red Card’ to be given. If you select these and they occur in the game, you can either double your winnings or get your money back depending on the particular selection you chose.

Acca Loyalty

Boylesports rewards user loyalty by giving a £5 free bet for every five accumulators placed with them.

To qualify for this, all of the five qualifying accumulators must have at least five legs and have minimum total dds of 3/1 (4.0).

Only one accumulator per day will qualify, with you needing to bet at least £5 on these accas. Qualifying accumulators can be placed on any sports market, pre-match or live.

Free bet will be credited within 24 hours of your fifth accumulator bet being settled. and will expire after seven days.

Boylesports In-Play Betting and Live Streaming

Players can now bet on an impressive range of live sport with Boylesports, as they allow you to bet in-play in a range of sports, spanning everything from football and horse racing to tennis and darts.

A dedicated in-play menu is offered, allowing users to see exactly what is available to be bet on in-play, as well as a consistent update of odds and live stats, allowing users to remain informed about all in-play betting options.

They have all of the major sports such as football, rugby and cricket, as well as some of the more niche sports such as snooker and UFC.

Their live streaming options are also very strong, with only a £1 stake required to watch all of the live streams they have to offer for a range of sports.

They’ve a great selection of horse racing and greyhounds to watch, with bettors always able to watch their bets unfold live when betting on these aforementioned sports.

They also offer a limited range of football streaming, although they are missing out on some major leagues, however they do offer live updates that allow players to stay informed.

Boylesports Desktop and App Interface

Boylesports offers a betting site and app that are easy to use now matter the markets you’re betting on thanks to the user-friendly design and clean interface.

With an ease of navigation, dedicated tabs and quick and simple menus, players will find it easier than ever to use their betting site and app.

Odds and selections are easy to read and find, with their in-depth stats and information allowing users to feel informed about the bets they are placing.

They’ve an A-Z menu for sports, allowing players the chance to find the sports they want to bet on with ease, with their homepage also giving users quick access to the biggest sporting events of the day.

Their boosts and promotions are also easily locatable. meaning players will never miss out on some of their incredible odds enhancements and offers available.

The online interfaces can struggle slightly in places, with the loading times being a touch slow and difficult to read at first glance.

However once users have played with them a couple of times, it will soon become easy and simple to use.

Boylesports Security

Boylesports are regulated by both the Irish and UK Gambling Commission and must adhere to the standards set by both these bodies. This means they cannot and will not act improperly with your personal information and data under threat of UK Law.

They are also protected by SSL encryption software. This protects user information by encrypting it from the moment it is entered, so no prying eyes or outside persons can access any of this data.

They also utilise a sign in software that means only users can access their information and are required to sign in before any of this can be changed or retrieved.

Boylesports are an extremely safe bookmaker to use, with a commitment to user protection, players can rest assured that their information and data is secure with them.

Boylesports Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing funds with Boylesports is simple and easy, as they offer a wide variety of payment methods.

All of these are easily accessible from the deposit tab located under the profile tab or on their homepage, with the payment options offered by Boylesports found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 3 Hours PayPal None £5 Immediate £5 Instant MasterCard None £5 Immediate £5 3 Hours E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller) None £5 Immediate £5 Instant Bank Transfer None £5 Immediate £5 3 Hours

Boylesports Customer Service

Operator Boylesports Phone Number 0800 220 066 Email care@boylesports.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Both Boylesports betting site and app have dedicated help sections locatable in the menus section of the homepage.

Here, you can access their live chat functions, which is available 24/7, alongside access to their help email.

They also provide a range of FAQs that cover a variety of topics to help try and answer any queries or questions you may have regarding their sportsbook.

If you are still experiencing issues you can always contact them via their helpline which is available between 9AM and 5PM on working days. You can also call them over the weekend, however there is no guarantee on waiting times.

Boylesports Review

Boylesports represents a really strong option for any new or existing players to bet with. Their welcome bonus provides some great value, with a £30 bonus being returned from a £10 stake.

Beyond this they have a wide range of sports betting markets to choose from, with incredible football and horse racing markets, which they are renowned for.

They also offer a variety of offers and promotions for all customers to take advantage of. From acca boosts to free-to-play games, a lot is available in terms of offer from Boylesports.

Their live streaming and in play betting options gives users a great breadth to choose from as well, with only a £1 stake needed to tune in..

They are somewhat let down by having limited bet building options for football, as well as an online interface that can struggle at times.

However, all of this is overshadowed by their exemplary performance in other areas, as well as their array of promotions and bonuses for new and current users to enjoy.