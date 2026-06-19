BOYLE Sports Scotland vs Morocco Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for World Cup Group C Clash

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Scotland vs Morocco Preview

Scotland head into their second Group C fixture knowing that another positive result could move them significantly closer to a first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stages.

Steve Clarke's men made a winning return to the tournament after a 28-year absence by defeating Haiti 1-0 in Boston. John McGinn scored the only goal of the game as Scotland collected three valuable points, although the performance itself was less convincing than the result. Scott McTominay remains Scotland's biggest match-winner, while Liverpool winger Ben Doak offers a valuable outlet on the counter-attack with his pace and direct running.

Morocco arrive in outstanding spirits after earning a 1-1 draw against Brazil in one of the most eye-catching performances of the opening round. Mohamed Ouahbi's side showed no fear against the five-time world champions, recording the first four shots of the match and leading the shot count 5-1 inside the opening 10 minutes.

The Atlas Lions were particularly impressive in the first half, producing 12 shots within the opening 30 minutes, more than Brazil had conceded across any of their previous six full World Cup matches. Ismael Saibari rewarded that bright start by putting Morocco ahead after 21 minutes, while Achraf Hakimi also came close before Vinicius Junior equalised for Brazil.

Morocco arguably came even closer to victory than Brazil, only for Alisson to produce a brilliant double save deep into stoppage time to deny Neil El Aynaoui and Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab. The performance reinforced Morocco's status as one of Africa's strongest sides and underlined why many expect them to challenge for top spot in Group C.

The Atlas Lions will be without injured winger Abde Ezzalzouli, but exciting young talents such as Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi continue to emerge alongside established stars including Hakimi, Yassine Bounou and Brahim Diaz.

BOYLE Sports' £40 Scotland vs Morocco Offer - Key Details

BOYLE Sports Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (Evens) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit and bet £10 within 14 days at minimum odds of 1/1. Receive 4 x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 7 days. 18+ GambleAware.org

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