BOYLE Sports Scotland vs Haiti Offer: Get £40 Free Bets Tartan Army's World Cup Opener

How to Claim BOYLE Sports Scotland vs Haiti Offer

Visit the BoyleSports website and click the "Join" button. Provide your personal details, including your email, phone number, and home address. No promo code is needed to qualify for this offer. Complete your account setup. Make a £10 deposit. Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). Once your bet is settled, you'll receive a £40 bonus. Your bonus will be credited as £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus. Free bets must be used within seven days, while the casino bonus expires after 14 days.

Scotland vs Haiti Preview

Scotland, fresh off the back of scoring four goals in consecutive friendlies, face Haiti at 2 AM on Sunday in their first World Cup match for 28 years.

Dramatic stoppage time strikes from Kieran Tierney and Kenneth McLean in Scotland’s 4-2 victory over Denmark in November 2025 saw Scotland qualify automatically for the World Cup.

However, that victory was sandwiched between a 3-2 defeat to Greece at the end of last year and consecutive friendly losses against Japan and the Ivory Coast in March 2026.

That run of form threatened to dampen Scotland’s optimism heading into the World Cup, but recent 4-1 and 4-0 victories over Curaçao and Bolivia have restored confidence in reaching the knock-out stages.

Haiti, who sit 83rd in the FIFA World Rankings, are by far Scotland’s easiest Group C opponents, with 5th-placed Brazil and 6th-placed Morocco making up the other two teams.

Beating Haiti is imperative if Scotland are to reach the Round of 32, either by finishing inside the group’s top two or by being one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.

Scotland lined up in a 4-4-2 formation during their recent four-goal showings, with full-backs Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey regularly moving into attacking areas.

Meanwhile, the strike partnership of Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams proved prolific, with the duo scoring a combined five goals over the two games.

Scott McTominay, arguably Scotland’s most high-profile player, also scored during the 4-0 victory over Bolivia.

The Napoli midfielder has scored 22 Serie A goals over the last two seasons; his elite-level technical prowess and physical strength will be needed by Scotland throughout the tournament.

Haiti also has players who can make the difference. Forward Wilson Isidor scored six times for Sunderland in the Premier League last season, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde made 26 appearances in England’s top-flight for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite those flashes of quality, few other players compete in elite-tier leagues or European competitions. Scotland are expected to beat Haiti, with BOYLE Sports offering odds of 11/20 (1.55) on Steve Clarke’s team picking up three points.

However, if history has taught us anything, it’s that Scotland is unpredictable. Haiti are priced by the same sportsbook at 9/2 (5.50) to beat the Scots.

BOYLE Sports’ Scotland vs Haiti Offer – How to Claim

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. 18+. Get Paid out as a winner if your team is winning by 2 goals, even if they draw or lose. 90 mins only. T&C's apply.

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